The Hydro closed to the public in April and has now been stripped out and partly demolished.

The works include building a two-storey extension, as well as a new entrance, cafe, reception area, diving board structure, fitness suite and refurbished changing rooms.

Once complete, it will no longer use gas and run completely on electricity with the use of air source heat pumps and 420 solar panels.

The refurbishment of the Harrogate Hydro swimming pool is set to cost more than the £11.8m that was originally expected

The Hydro opened in 1999 and replaced Coppice Valley pool.

Last week, The Hydro issued a statement that said additional work on the building will now be required, including improving the fire protection of the steel frame and replacing other parts of the frame that has corroded.

The price of steel has risen by as much as £250 per tonne during 2022 due to rising energy costs.

Work will also need to be done to ensure the building conforms to the latest emissions legislation, which will include resolving air leakage and heat loss between external walls.

Construction work is being carried out by Bristol-based firm Alliance Leisure.

The Hydro was initially set to reopen in April 2023 but was put back until May, and now the council only says it will open “next summer” due to the extra work that will have to take place.

The statement said: “Despite everything being done to minimise delays to the project, we now anticipate opening our doors once again next summer (date to be confirmed).

"But by carrying out the work now, we will be able to ensure people across the Harrogate district can keep fit and active for many years to come.”

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson was unable to confirm yesterday by how much money the project will increase by but said that any costs will be funded by the Hydro’s maintenance budget.

They said: “There will be additional costs associated with these works.

