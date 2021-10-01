Harrogate Hydro: Plans for two-storey extension and major upgrades submitted for swimming pool

This is how the Hydro could look if plans for a two-storey extension and major upgrades are approved. Photo: Harrogate Borough Council.

The application from Harrogate Borough Council to itself is the latest milestone for the project which was first revealed when the authority launched a public consultation in August 2020.

A £26m deal with construction company Alliance Leisure Services was then agreed in November that year and around half of the money will be used for a new leisure centre to replace the 30-year-old Knaresborough Swimming Pool.

New images and details for this project were revealed by the council on Thursday.

The plans for the Hydro include demolishing the existing entrance and replacing it with a larger cafe and reception area on the ground floor, as well as a new fitness suite on the first floor.

The changing rooms and pool hall will also be refurbished if the proposals are approved.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport at the council, said: "We have ambitious plans to reduce the proportion of the population that are physically inactive but we can't do this without investing in our facilities.

"This multi-million pound refurbishment project for the Hydro, and the investment in both Knaresborough and Ripon, will provide modern, fit-for-purpose facilities that creates opportunities for local people to move more, live well and feel great."

A decision on planning permission is due before the end of November.

Under separate plans, the council will also replace the Hydro's damaged diving platform and install 420 solar panels on the venue's roof.

The Hydro, along with the council's other 11 leisure venues in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Pateley Bridge, are now run by Brimhams Active, a new arm’s length company which officially launched this week.

Mark Tweedie, the company's managing director, said: "This is a really exciting time for leisure, health and wellbeing in the Harrogate district which is thanks to the bold and brave vision of Harrogate Borough Council and their commitment to unprecedented levels of investment."