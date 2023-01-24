Harrogate councillor ‘absolutely amazed’ Maltkiln landowner able to pull out

Last week, Harrogate Borough Council revealed a landowner had decided against selling a parcel of land that would have formed part of a 4,000-home settlement called Maltkiln.

The potential town, which includes two primary schools, would be built off the A64 towards York near the villages of Cattal, Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton.

The news came as a blow to Wetherby-based Caddick Group, which has been developing plans for several years.

Harrogate councillor Arnold Warneken is ‘absolutely amazed’ that the Maltkiln landowner is allowed to pull out

The developer called the decision by the landowner “regrettable” but said it was confident the scheme would continue.

The broad location for Maltkiln is allocated for development in Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan, which maps out where housebuilding can take place in the Harrogate district.

Planning permission for Maltkiln yet to be granted but a Development Plan Document (DPD) has been painstakingly prepared by Harrogate Borough Council for the last two years and was close to being submitted to the government for approval.

Harrogate Borough Council said work on the DPD has now been paused.

Arnold Warneken, Green Party councillor for Ouseburn division on North Yorkshire County Council, described the situation as “a bit of a mess”.

Councillor Warneken told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “How did Harrogate Borough Council and the developer not tie up people to legal agreements for the sale of land?

“I’m absolutely amazed they didn’t tie up all these options.

“They are back to be drawing board and I wouldn’t want to be paying for this.

"The DPD goes back on hold and will need to be redrafted.

"It almost starts again.”

Councillor Warneken said he understands the parcel of land formed a significant part of the overall masterplan.

He described an initial celebratory mood in the affected villages after Harrogate Borough Council released its statement with residents hoping it could throw the whole project into doubt.

But now the dust has settled, he fears it could mean the developer will have to reduce its ambitions for the scheme in order to make it financially viable.

He said: “The viability will have to be adjusted and could mean a change in the nature of properties.

"There might be higher density, bigger properties, and they could build one primary school instead of two.

"I wanted this to be an ecologically exemplar development but I’m concerned they will chip away at that.”

Responding, a spokesperson for Caddick Group said: “It is usual for landowners to want differing terms when entering into agreements to sell their land and all such agreements are only for a specific period.”In this particular case, the family concerned were previously willing to sell but wished to limit their legal agreement to a shorter period of time than the other landowners and subsequently decided not to extend or renew their agreement.

“Our proposals include innovative approaches to reducing both energy and vehicle use which will still apply to an updated new settlement boundary, which will also now incorporate a significant element of renewable energy generation.

“We are now in the early stages of reviewing our draft masterplan for Maltkiln in consultation with Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council, both of which will need to decide how best to advance the new settlement from this point on.