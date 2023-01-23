Harrogate council looks to protect ‘darkest skies in the country’ from light pollution

Astronomers commissioned by the Nidderdale AONB in spring 2022 found that the night skies in the north west of the area, including Upper Nidderdale and moorland near Masham, are some of the least affected by light pollution in England.

Countryside charity CPRE says clear dark skies reduces stress and increases a sense of peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the wildlife-rich Nidderdale AONB, artificial light can also disturb how animals’ perceive the transition between day and night.

Harrogate Borough Council wants to introduce stricter light pollution rules to protect ‘darkest skies in the country’

This disrupts how they sleep and results in reduced foraging or hunting periods for nocturnal species such as bats.

Light pollution can even affect plants whose flowering is linked to day length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help combat the problem, the authority has drawn up a Nidderdale AONB-specific supplementary planning document for its Local Plan.

If approved by Conservative cabinet member for planning Tim Myatt today the document will go out for public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says light pollution from farm and commercial buildings is “the most obvious source” of light pollution in the darkest zone of the AONB.

It adds that all new outside lights in this zone should comply with the latest design standards and be fully shielded and include a lighting plan prepared by a lighting professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All external lighting should be fitted with a system to ensure lights are automatically switched off when they are not needed.

All external lights should be also positioned so that the light shines downwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document recommends that external lights in the darkest zone, which includes Upper Nidderdale, should only 500 lumens, which is a measurement of visible light to the human eye.

A council report that accompanies the document says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protecting dark skies is important as light pollution has potential to disrupt wildlife, adversely affect human health and erode tranquillity. Poor lighting choices can also waste energy and contribute to climate change.