Harrogate council earmarks land to relocate Harlow Hill horticultural nursery

The potential purchase would pave the way for a sale of its current nursery at Harlow Hill to a housing developer, with 62 homes mooted.

On Wednesday, councillors in Harrogate Borough Council’s Conservative cabinet will meet to discuss a report that recommends they approve buying the land.

It says the purchase would allow the council to build a new “centre of horticultural excellence” for the district.

Harrogate Borough Council is set to buy land to the north east of Harrogate to relocate its horticultural nursery

The report does not disclose its specific location, citing a confidentiality exemption, but does say the land is in the Killinghall and Hampsthwaite ward and is valued above £250,000.

It says the agreed price is higher than the going rate for agricultural land but still “much less” than developable land.

It also has no overage clause, which would entitle the current landowner to a share of any future sale of the site.

The council said 17 options across 14 sites were considered and rejected before it settled on its preferred location.

The report says: “A site with more capacity will enable the development of services and commercial opportunities.”

Harlow Hill nursery is where the council grows flowers for its displays across the district.

It also sells plants to members of the public to bring in revenue.

The nursery is a significant earner for the council with its 2020/21 annual report saying it brought in income of £153,477.

However, the report says the facility is “no longer fit for purpose” and is unsuitable for redevelopment.

The land is accessed off either Otley Road or Harlow Moor Road.

Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan, which sets out where development can take place in the district until 2034, says 40 homes can be built there.

A council report published last month recommended that 62 “high-quality, carbon efficient” homes are built.

Harrogate Borough Counci is currently inviting expressions of interest in the land prior to a sale.

The council said the construction of a new nursery will be financed through capital investment funding, money raised from the sale Harlow Hill nursery and income generated from the nursery.

The project will transfer across to the new North Yorkshire Council from April 1 and the report says HBC officers are working with officers from North Yorkshire County Council.