Harrogate Bus Company's fleet to go all-electric after orders worth £21 million placed for 39 new buses

The orders are supported by £7.8 million of funding from the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) funding and means Harrogate is set to enjoy one of the UK’s “most modern and passenger oriented networks.”

Transdev Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “We’re delighted to launch our depot and bus electrification project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an important evolution in the quality and sustainability of our network in and around our home town of Harrogate.

Harrogate Bus Company has confirmed its parent firm Transdev has placed orders worth £21 million for 39 new buses to convert its entire Harrogate fleet to fully electric power. (Picture National World/Gerard Binks)

“All our bus fleet will be renewed in the process, giving our Harrogate Bus Company the most modern and passenger oriented network.

"The project has been made possible thanks to the significant support from the Government’s ZEBRA fund.

“Higher power output delivered by today’s new generation batteries means each bus can go further between charge-ups – and to make sure we provide a reliable service, our buses will also have top-up charges at Harrogate Bus Station, as they will travel further in a day than the maximum range achievable by fully electric buses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transdev’s new vehicle orders follow successful trials of several types of all-electric buses on three varied routes in and around Harrogate, and on its high-frequency shuttle route linking Bradford and Keighley.

During the trials, the bus operator invited its customers to rate key design features, with feedback incorporated into the specifications of the new buses announced today.

Today’s Transdev orders call for:

20 new Mercedes-Benz E-Citaro all-electric single deck buses, to be used on The Harrogate Bus Company’s busy urban route 1 between Harrogate and Knaresborough, route 7 linking Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds, and rural route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge

19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV fully electric double deck buses, to relaunch flagship route, The 36 linking Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will be among the first of this new British-built design to enter service

The new development has been welcomed by North Yorkshire Council, which was among 12 local authorities to submit a successful bid for millions of pounds in Government funding to support Transdev’s introduction of a zero emission electric bus fleet in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “We are delighted to see that our successful bid for government funding is helping to transform bus travel in and around Harrogate.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Transdev on this project. It’s great news for passengers and an important step towards achieving our climate aims

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Bus Company will now work with teams from the two suppliers who will build its new fleet to ensure its in-house engineering teams have the training and upskilling needed to deliver the best performance from its all-electric bus transformation.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “It’s fantastic to see Transdev turn its Harrogate fleet to fully electric by ordering 39 new electric buses.

"This has been supported by us providing nearly £8 million to North Yorkshire Council through the ZEBRA scheme.