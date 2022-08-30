‘Green gap’ will project villages from 3,000-home scheme, says Harrogate council

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the proposed site of the 3,000-home Maltkiln village.

Ever since being revealed five years ago, a key concern of the proposed site in the Green Hammerton area has been the impact on existing residents who fear the new homes will put pressure on local services with a "devastating effect on the community".

Harrogate Borough Council is behind the development and said it recognised that separating the site from existing communities was "very important".

It has proposed a "green gap" to the north east of the site which will act as an area of safeguarded land and aims to "protect the distinctive rural character of existing villages".

Residents have argued this area of land should be expanded further north and south to also protect the nearby villages of Whixley and Cattal.

However, the council has rejected these calls, saying it does not believe there is "sufficient justification" to do so and that it did not want to restrict a potential expansion of the 3,000-home site to be named Maltkiln.

The council said in a report: "Development of Maltkiln is a long term project, with delivery over a period of some 30 years.

"Whilst there is no expansion planned for the current Local Plan period, the council does not wish to prejudice potential for future expansion in the longer term by creating a buffer around the proposed settlement boundary."

The council also argued that safeguarding more land to the north and south would result in a "green belt by the back door" and not accord with national planning policy. Green belt land is protected areas where developments are only allowed in special circumstances.

The council added: "A strategic green gap on the eastern edge of Maltkiln is proposed in order to prevent coalescence and protect the distinctive rural character of existing villages.

"It is also a key part of achieving Maltkiln’s vision to be a vibrant new community in its own right, which provides new services and complements existing villages."

The proposals for Maltkiln include two primary schools and land for a secondary school, as well as shops, employment space and a GP surgery which will be centred around Cattal train station.

The council said it chose this location due to its transport links with the York-Harrogate-Leeds railway line and the A59.

A six-week consultation on the development plan document is planned for October when residents will be asked to share their views on areas including roads and public transport.

After this, the document will then be submitted to the government for public examination.