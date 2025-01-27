Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former town centre bank will be turned into homes after planning permission was granted.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby’s vacant HSBC building, on North Street, will be converted into four flats.

The bank was one of more than 100 branches closed down by the company after a rise in the use of online banking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three ground floor flats will be built at the site, along with outdoor terraces and parking spaces.

Wetherby's former HSBC bank, on North Street, is set to become housing. Photo: Google

A design report said people living in the development would have good access to road and public transport links.

It said: “The proposal seeks to re-purpose the former HSBC bank into four high quality apartments.

“The town centre is well served with amenities, including shops, schools and leisure facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is also very well served with access to green space and public parks.”

The building is part of the Wetherby Conservation Area and adjoins the Grade II-listed Wetherby Manor.

A council planning report said the development would not affect the appearance of the surrounding area.

It said: “There will no unacceptable harm to amenity nor to highways, and inhabitants have sufficient space, outlook and access to the facilities and amenities of Wetherby town centre.”