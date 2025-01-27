Former HSBC bank in Wetherby town centre set to be converted into four flats
Wetherby’s vacant HSBC building, on North Street, will be converted into four flats.
The bank was one of more than 100 branches closed down by the company after a rise in the use of online banking.
Three ground floor flats will be built at the site, along with outdoor terraces and parking spaces.
A design report said people living in the development would have good access to road and public transport links.
It said: “The proposal seeks to re-purpose the former HSBC bank into four high quality apartments.
“The town centre is well served with amenities, including shops, schools and leisure facilities.
“The site is also very well served with access to green space and public parks.”
The building is part of the Wetherby Conservation Area and adjoins the Grade II-listed Wetherby Manor.
A council planning report said the development would not affect the appearance of the surrounding area.
