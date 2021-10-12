Farmhouse plans go back to committee

Leeds Civic Hall, Leeds City Centre, where the North East Plans Panel meets to discuss planning applications. Picture: Mark Bickerdike.

Blueprints submitted to Leeds Council, which had originally gone before councillors in May, involve building a four-bedroom detached house with a double garage on a greenbelt site off Trip Lane in Linton.

The applicants, who run Lilac Farm in Collingham, claim their current rented farmhouse is under threat of development, and that they need to build a new property on their own land sooner rather than later.

But council officers said they know of no such plans for development, and recommended the plans be rejected, as they are earmarked for Green Belt land.

Members of the panel did not come to an agreement on the site during a meeting in May, as they felt they needed more information.

A new report into the plans, set to go before the panel on Thursday, said the plans should still be refused, due to it being an “inappropriate development in the Green Belt” and that no special circumstances outweighed this.

A previous report, before council in May claimed locals and campaign groups were against the plans.

But it was claimed that the farmers had support for the proposals from a farming union.

Applicant Sally-Anne Kilby said her current yard and farmhouse is under tenancy.