Farm buildings on Swinton Estate near Masham could be converted into housing
The application would see new homes created on Manor Farm in Fearby as well as some more modern buildings demolished.
The estate is owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family, which includes Masham councillor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister.
Because the application involves a local member, it will go before councillors on the Skipton and Ripon planning committee on Tuesday August 6.
It’s been recommended for approval by a council officer in a report.
The former farm is located within the Fearby Conservation Area and is near several listed buildings.
One of the barns that is set to be converted is also listed.
A report said the buildings are no longer suitable for modern farming practices and the buildings that are set to be demolished are also in a poor state of repair and detract from views in Fearby.
The council officer said the proposal represents a “sensitive conversion” of the buildings and the proposed alterations have been kept to a minimum to respect their traditional character.
A public right of way runs across the site and the designs were amended to ensure the route would remain open on its approved route.
Fearby, Healey and District Parish Council asked for safeguards in relation to affordable housing.
However, the council said the proposal does not exceed the threshold for including affordable housing so none is required.
The planning committee will meet in Skipton to make a decision on the application.
The meeting will be streamed live on North Yorkshire Council’s YouTube channel.
