Disability charity unveils plans for supported housing to be built over ‘wasteland’ Harrogate play area

This is the playground site which has been closed for 14 years. Photo: Harrogate Borough Council.

Disability Action Yorkshire's proposals for the playground to the rear of its Claro Road care home also include demolishing part of the site to make way for three supported living accommodation blocks.

The blocks would be made up of 36 flats which would be used by the charity's existing residents and new private rentals.

Charity chief executive Jackie Snape said: “Our vision is to empower disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing, and independent living is at the heart of this.

“This is an incredibly exciting move for us, and something we have been planning for a number of years."

The plans have been submitted by Highstone Housing Association which would lead on the construction.

Before the plans were revealed, documents said some concerns were raised over the heights of the proposed buildings which led to a change in the designs.

One of the accommodation blocks would be built over the playground which has been closed for 14 years and was sold off by Harrogate Borough Council last month.

Speaking at the time, deputy council leader councillor Graham Swift described the playground as a "wasteland" and said bringing the land back into use would be a "triple win" for the charity, community and council.

A decision on the plans from the council is expected in the New Year. If approved, construction would begin in March.

Mrs Snape added: "Our partners, Highstone Housing Association, are experts in building supported housing.

“Whilst they will develop the site, it will be our staff supporting the residents, all of whom will have tailor-made care packages put in place before moving in.

“Our customers at 34 Claro Road have been fully consulted, and they are looking forward to having their own front doors.”