A pressure group for cyclists in Harrogate has issued a stinging criticism of proposals to improve the road network in the town.

Harrogate District Cycle Action says that a new transport strategy, which includes a raft of suggested tweaks to junctions and roads in the west of Harrogate, will lead to “carmageddon” and offer little encouragement to those who want to walk or cycle instead.

Writing in its newsletter this week, the group commented on the 241-page strategy, which has been drawn up by various consultants on behalf of housing developers and in consultation with North Yorkshire Council.

It looks at what improvements could be made on the side of town where up to 4,000 new homes are likely to be built once all the schemes in the pipeline are completed.

These include 224 homes at Whinney Lane, which will be decided by councillors on Tuesday morning.

The strategy feeds into a recently published council infrastructure delivery document outlining measures it wants to take to ensure key services are up to scratch for residents who will be moving in — and for those who already live there.

For the transport strategy, experts looked at 30 different junctions and used modelling to predict how traffic flow could be improved for vehicles coming in and out of town from its western side.

Many of the suggested changes involve changing traffic light timings at key junctions to address congestion, such as on Leeds Road.

The Prince of Wales roundabout is a familiar pinch point for motorists during rush hour and the strategy proposes to add traffic lights at the junctions where Trinity Road meets both Otley Road and Leeds Road.

It also says pedestrian crossing facilities could be introduced here but not by the roundabout itself, which has disappointed Harrogate District Cycle Action.

Near Cardale Park on the edge of Harrogate, the strategy says the council should widen roads including Howhill Road, Lady Lane and Beckwith Head Road so they would be easier to navigate for buses.

It adds that the ability to walk and cycle to essential services will be key to reduce traffic and the document includes an aim of creating safe cycle routes within new housing developments that connect to local roads.

But Harrogate District Cycle Action criticised the lack of proposed cycle routes on key arteries like Leeds Road and Wetherby Road and said a link to the town centre is now “broken” due to phase two of the Otley Road cycle path being abandoned.

They said the strategy is “overwhelmingly about expanding capacity for motor vehicles”.

It also said the changes to Trinity Road would turn it into an “officially designated” rat run for drivers between Leeds Road and Otley Road.

A HDCA spokesperson said: “In the strategy there is no shortage of warm words about sustainable travel, but the concrete proposals fall woefully short of the rhetoric. They look likely to lead to more carmaggedon in Harrogate.”

You can read the full transport strategy online here: https://harrogatecycleaction.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/trans-strat-part-1-apr-2024.pdf