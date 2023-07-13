Councillors grant alcohol licence for ‘elegant’ bar and restaurant in Knaresborough’s former NatWest bank

North Yorkshire Council’s statutory licensing sub-committee met at the Civic Centre in Harrogate to consider an application by Jaime Wilkinson for a new venue called 1858 Bar and Restaurant inside the former bank, which closed in 2017.

The venue on the town’s High Street will be run by Kim Lancaster, who was previously a manager of So Bar and Eats in the town centre for six years before working with Mr Wilkinson at the Drakes fish and chip shops that he owns.

Ms Lancaster told councillors the venue would be based around “elegant fine dining”, which is something she believes Knaresborough is currently lacking.

The former NatWest bank on High Street, Knaresborough

She said they want customers to spend long periods inside enjoying food and drink instead of being a “Wetherspoons quick in-and-out” type experience.

Ms Lancaster also said on Bed Race day in June, which is traditionally the biggest day of the year for the town’s bars and pubs, customers would have to pre-book and if they show any signs of trouble they’d be asked to leave.

She added: “We want people coming in not just for alcohol but for coffee and lunch.

"We’re trying to bring back something to Knaresborough that people can’t wait for. People are going to Harrogate [instead].

"We’ve spent a lot of money and want to do it right with the right clientele.”

Residents who live to the rear of the building had objected to the applicaton as the plans said people would be allowed to drink outside close to their homes.

But these plans were amended before the meeting to ensure that alcohol is only consumed inside, which satisfied the five objectors who attended the meeting.

Mr Wilkinson proposed the new venue is able to sell alcohol from 10am until midnight seven days a week and each of the five residents spoke to raise objections to these hours.

Toby Woodhall said revellers leaving the venue late at night could impact on family life, so he wanted conditions attached so alcohol would stop being served earlier in the evening.

He said: “I myself am planning a family, really enjoy the town and want to ensure we can live undisturbed.”

However, the three councillors sitting on the committee ultimately decided to approve the proposed hours and the conditions already agreed between Mr Wilkinson, North Yorkshire Police and the council.

