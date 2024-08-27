Councillors clash over controversial changes to Ripon's historic market

Ripon market.

Ripon councillors have clashed over controversial changes to the city’s historic market.

Ripon market is held every Thursday from 7.30am until 3pm and its history dates back to at least the 11th Century.

But changes could soon be afoot as North Yorkshire Council has proposed that some traders at both Ripon and Knaresborough markets would soon be forced to set up their own stalls each week.

At the moment, traders have the option of paying £28 for a stall, but the council said it runs them at a loss and is “unsustainable” for the arrangement to continue.

North Yorkshire Council currently runs five other markets across the county including in Skipton and Northallerton.

It said ‘self-erect’ would bring operations in line with these other markets.

The changes were set to start in September until the council put the brakes on to allow for further consultation.

A final decision is now expected by November.

Ripon City Council, which hopes to take over the running of the market from North Yorkshire Council through its double devolution programme, met at the town hall on Wednesday evening to debate the proposals.

Cllr Pauline McHardy said she had surveyed traders including cheese sellers, bakers and greengrocers, who were almost unanimous in their disapproval of self-erect.

Some warned her they would leave Ripon market altogether if the changes took place.

Cllr McHardy said: “The market is extremely important to us as a community and for tourists who come to Ripon.

"Ripon can be dead on other days of the week, as soon as its market day footfall increases dramatically.

"If it goes ahead, we’ll have no market to take over.

"If we lose traders, they won’t come back.”

She was supported by Cllr Barbara Brodigan who said a “one-size-fits-all” approach to markets would not work.

She added: “Not all markets are the same, each is individual.

"Knaresborough and Ripon are ancient and historic markets that reflect the history of the town and attract tourists and visitors.”

However, a vote to ask North Yorkshire Council to defer a decision until Ripon City Council takes over the running of the market was rejected.

Cllr Jackie Crozier, who runs the popular Little Bird Markets across Yorkshire, said she was in favour of the changes.

She said: “To the traders who are saying they can’t come to market, they can buy their own gazebo and it would open a load more markets for them.

"When you have a business you need to diversify.”

Council leader Cllr Andrew Williams said traders need to be supported through any changes but that other markets in North Yorkshire were successfully running without self-erect.

He added if Ripon City Council took over the market, it could also not afford to provide erected stalls.

Cllr Williams said: “It’s costing tens of thousands a year as a subsidy for the erection of stalls, that doesn’t seem a prudent use of council taxpayers’ money.”