Councillors back plea to remove Knox Lane site, Harrogate, from local plan

Margaret Cockerill, Alison Heyward and Jill Harrison collecting signatures.

Developer Jomast has seen proposals repeatedly thwarted by council planning committees, most recently in September when it was refused.

The plans have been controversial in Bilton and Knox with residents claiming the development will destroy wildlife and a green corner of the Harrogate suburb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 2,200 people have signed the petition calling on North Yorkshire Council to remove the site, also called H2, from inclusion in the local plan that it’s currently working on.

Cllr Peter Lacey, the Lib Dem councillor who proposed the motion.

But if the Knox Lane site were not to be included, it would significantly reduce the chances of houses ever being built there.

However, developer Jomast would likely be keen to secure planning permission before the new local plan is finalised as the site is included in the current Harrogate local plan.

Alison Hayward, who organised the petition, addressed councillors at the Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee in Harrogate this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hayward said: “This community is made of individuals and families who treasure our peaceful natural surroundings and historic value.

The Knox Lane housing site in Harrogate.

"This community has residents who care and are worried about what will happen, and what we shall all lose if housing developments are allowed in H2.

“Including the site in the local plan would contradict the principles of sustainable and community-centred development.”

Councils are legally obliged to have a local plan that sets out where houses can be built over a minimum 15-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new North Yorkshire Council local plan is still in the early stages and officers have not said where land could be allocated for development.

It is likely to take several years before it’s agreed.

Division councillor Paul Haslam (Conservative, Bilton & Nidd Gorge) said if houses were to be built at Knox Lane then residents would suffer because it was not near a bus stop or other local facilities.

He said: “Imagine walking Knox Lane in the dark to get the 36 bus.

"There are other issues around adding to congestion, access to emergency services, flooding and building techniques required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents have made a constructive local-based consideration for us.”

Cllr Peter Lacey (Liberal Democrat, Coppice Valley & Duchy) proposed a motion to ask North Yorkshire Council to give “serious consideration” to removing Knox Lane from the local plan.

The motion was backed by all councillors except Cllr Hannah Gostlow (Liberal Democrat, Knaresborough East) who abstained because she sits on the council’s development plan committee overseeing the local plan process.