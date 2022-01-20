Councillors back calls for 5% taxi fare increase in Harrogate district

If approved, the taxi fare increase would make Harrogate the 14th most expensive council area in the UK for two mile journeys.

The rise request was made to Harrogate Borough Council whose cabinet member for housing and safer communities, councillor Mike Chambers, will now make a final decision whether prices should go up.

If approved, the increase would make Harrogate the 14th most expensive council area in the UK, according to national trade newspaper Private Hire and Taxi Monthly.

However, taxi drivers in Harrogate have argued the district's position is not as high for journeys above two miles.

Speaking at a meeting of the council's licensing committee on Wednesday, councillor John Mann said he appreciated that prices may be higher than some areas but taxi drivers need support.

He said: "We seem to be in the middle of a cost of living crisis at the moment and we are all aware prices are going up rapidly.

"If you are a taxi driver all of this is not good because it eats into your profit. I do have sympathy with the trade."

Councillor Sue Lumby added: "If the trade is not profitable, no one is going to do it.

"It may help the public to have the rise if it means we keep the taxi drivers."

The 5% rise would be on the running mile and waiting times of journeys, and there would also be an increase in starting prices from £3.40 to £3.60 if approved.

The request comes after warnings that as many as 50 taxi drivers in the Harrogate district quit during the previous lockdowns and many have now found new jobs with little desire to return to the trade.

Last year also saw record costs for both petrol and diesel in the UK, with diesel hitting prices of over £1.50 per litre for the first time in history.

During a consultation held in September, drivers said the trade had been "badly affected" by rising costs, not just on fuel but also vehicle prices and parts.

One driver told the council: "Needless to say we are trading in difficult circumstances due to increasing costs, driver shortages and backlogs at DVLA and other agencies which is hindering the testing of new drivers.

"Although fuel prices seem to be rising on a daily basis one has to accept this trend cannot continue indefinitely."

The consultation was held with 500 taxi drivers, although only 30 responses were received.

Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, Gareth Bentley, licensing manager at the council, said this was a "fairly normal" response rate for consultations held with the trade.

He added: "Clearly the trade is finding running vehicles considerably more expensive now.

"We do start from quite a high point in terms of our fares at the moment - and we have got to balance the needs of the travelling public with the trade's ability to make a reasonable living."