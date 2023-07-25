Councillors approve new gaming arcade in Knaresborough despite gambling addiction concerns amid cost of living crisis

North Yorkshire Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee met this afternoon (Tuesday) to discuss an application by Carl Bearman, of Spectacular Bid Ltd, to create an adult gaming centre inside the former Yorkshire Building Society building.

Adult gaming centres or arcades typically involve gambling for cash on machines that can include roulette, bingo or slots. Operators of arcades must have a licence from regulator the Gambling Commission.

Mr Bearman proposed the venue, which could have up to 35 machines, opens between 9am and 10pm for over-18s only.

The new gaming arcade is set to open on Knaresborough High Street

With residential properties upstairs, he agreed a condition with the council whereby the machines would only operate at 25 per cent of their normal volume.

But Conservative councillor for Bilton and Nidd Gorge, Paul Haslam, queried what would happen if residents made a noise complaint to the council about the machines.

He said he knew of residents making complaints about barking dogs that had not been resolved by the council in over 18 months.

Coun Haslam said: “What teeth will [the council] have if these machines are making people’s lives upstairs a misery? How will that be resolved? I’m really concerned about this.”

Harrogate-based Spectacular Bid Ltd was not represented at the meeting but council planning officer Stuart Mills responded to questions from councillors.

Mr Mills said the council would be able to enforce against noise if the machines went higher than the agreed volume.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Knaresborough East, Hannah Gostlow, said she would be voting to refuse the application due to noise and its visual impact on the high street.

Coun Gostlow said: “What if 25 per cent is not quite enough for them? It would have to go through enforcement and we’ve heard worrying statements about enforcement.”

Liberal Democrat councillor for Knaresborough West, Matt Walker, was unable to attend the meeting so Coun Gostlow read out a statement on his behalf.

Coun Walker, who works in the NHS, referred to statistics by gambling charity GamCare about rising gambling addiction during the cost-of-living crisis.

His statement said: “Gambling has been part of our culture for centuries and many people are able to gamble without experiencing issues, however this is not the case for all and the harm from gambling has become a serious and worsening public health problem in the UK.

“GamCare said January 2023 was the month with the highest-ever call volume, with it regularly hearing how the rising cost-of-living is affecting callers.

"People are gambling to win extra cash to pay the bills. Vulnerable people have been drawn in to places such as what is proposed here just to keep warm.”

However, despite saying he was “not a great fan” of gaming arcades, Conservative councillor for Boroughbridge and Claro, Robert Windass, said he felt there were no sound planning reasons to refuse the application, which was recommended for approval in an officer report.

This was echoed by Conservative councillor for Oatlands and Pannal, John Mann, who said: “I think Matt’s comments are very eloquent.

"I also am concerned about potential for noise, however I also hear what report says. I realise noise will be restricted to 25 per cent and that it will be controlled.

"Having read the report I’m not sure we’ve got sound planning grounds to refuse this, as much as we’d like to. I’ve racked my brains and can’t think of a ground to reject this on.”

Liberal Democrat councillor for Fairfax and Starbeck, Philip Broadbank, then suggested a condition is attached to bring the closing time forward from 10pm to 9pm, which was voted on and approved by four votes to two.