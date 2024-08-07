One of the derelict buildings that will be converted. Source: Planning documents

Councillors have approved a bid to convert four derelict barns at Fearby near Masham.

The application will see new homes created on Manor Farm and some more modern agricultural buildings demolished.

The farm is part of the Swinton Estate which is owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family and includes Masham councillor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister.

A council officer who recommended the scheme be approved said the proposal represents a “sensitive conversion” of the buildings and the proposed alterations have been kept to a minimum to respect their traditional character.

Tim Davis, planning agent for the Swinton Estate, told councillors that the scheme met all planning policies related to converting agricultural buildings.

He said: “The farm buildings are now redundant and the proposal gives an opportunity to bring those back into use. It will also safeguard their inherent value and contribution to the village generally and to the Nidderdale National Landscape.

“If a new use is not found imminently it will soon be no longer viable or practical to undertake necessary work and buildings will be lost.”

Concerns were raised by Cllr Andy Brown (Green Party, Aire Valley) about a lack of solar panels on the buildings. However, he was told by a council planning officer that the renewables were not something that could be added to approval with a condition.

Cllr Robert Heseltine (Conservative and Independent Group, Skipton South and East) lamented the loss of farming infrastructure but said he was in favour of the plans.

He added: “Sometime not too long ago that would have been a viable agricultural unit. Circumstances or a lack of maintenance have brought it to this state.”

The plans were approved unanimously.