Council reveals new plans being discussed to tackle traffic on busy A61 in Harrogate

Bus lanes, junction upgrades and cycling and walking improvements are being considered for the A61 which is a key artery connecting Ripon and Leeds.

There are also the long-discussed proposals for a park and ride scheme which could have multiple sites in Harrogate.

The plans form part of a latest study which is underway after debate over the town's £11.2 million Gateway project last year ignited calls for the Parliament Street section of the A61 to revert to two-way traffic as it was pre-1971.

There have been calls from some campaigners for the A61 to be turned back into a two-way road.

However, the county council has repeatedly rejected the idea, saying the projected £30 million costs were not manageable.

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation, has again reaffirmed the authority's stance whilst also revealing that a second phase of the Harrogate Transport Improvements Programme study is now focusing on other proposals for the A61.

He said: "Our position on the A61 one-way system remains unchanged.

"A two-way system would be likely to have a detrimental effect on Parliament Street and West Park, increasing congestion along this corridor and worsening air quality for people who live, work and spend time in the area.

"In addition, initial estimates of re-introducing two-way traffic indicated the cost would be at least £30 million. This would now be significantly higher following recent rises in inflation.

"We are preparing a number of proposals for the A61 corridor in line with government guidance on the development of major schemes.

"Detailed work is expected to be complete by the end of this year, after which we will take options to the public for consideration."

After launching in 2019, the Harrogate Transport Improvements Programme has been hit by recent delays because the work is "extremely time consuming and complex".

That is according to a council report which also highlighted how there were further setbacks when the council's £116 million bid to the government's Bus Back Better scheme failed to secure any funding.

At the centre of the bid was plans for a Harrogate park and ride scheme and the council has again insisted that this is still a priority.

More than 100 possible sites have been examined and the two most promising were previously revealed as land near Pannal Golf Club and the Buttersyke Bar roundabout south of the village.

These were identified as they connect to the 36 bus service which runs between Harrogate, Ripon and Leeds on the A61.

But councillor Duncan said more than one park and ride site would be needed in order to make the scheme a success and encourage people to change their travel habits.

"If park and ride is developed further, we will hold further discussions with bus operators, because proximity to existing bus services is crucial to a scheme’s financial viability and sustainability," he said.

"The Harrogate Transport Improvements Programme study focuses on improving provision for walking and cycling, improvements to junctions and enhanced priority for buses along the A61 Leeds Road, and the feasibility of park and ride services across the wider Harrogate area.