Councillors in Ripon say plans to build 1,300 homes at the city’s army barracks should be paused due to the threat posed by Vladimir Putin and the potential for an escalating conflict in Europe.

Ripon has had an army barracks since the First World War but the government’s housing agency Homes England has planning permission to build housing at the site.

The development called Clotherholme will also include a new primary school, sports pitches, retail, food and drink units and a 60-bed care home.

The barracks are still operational and in use by the Royal Engineers. They consist of Deverell Barracks, Claro Barracks and Laver Banks.

Ripon Barracks.

When the Ministry of Defence agreed that the site would eventually be converted into housing, it said troops would be moved to Catterick.

However, the new Labour government has committed to increased spending on defence and has announced a review of the country’s military infrastructure.

This has led Ripon City Council leader Andrew Williams to call for a pause in the Clotherholme scheme so the government can decide if Claro Barracks, which is where the bulk of the homes will be built, is now needed.

Cllr Williams said the “world is now a very different place” to when the barracks were deemed surpluses to requirements by the army a decade ago.

He said: “There is no sign the army will vacate for the foreseeable future and it hasn’t been transferred to Homes England.

This city has a long and proud record with the military and Royal Engineers. I think it’s important in a changed world that Claro Barracks is retained for a military purpose.

The council agreed to write to the Secretary of State for defence to ask that the Clotherholme scheme be put on hold until the defence service review is complete.

Cllr Williams added: “It was previously about creating a ‘super-barracks’ at Catterick, if I were Putin I’d love one missile to wipe it out.

"There’s the phrase don’t put your eggs in one basket, well you don’t put all your troops in one barracks.

"I’m no military strategist but you’d want them spread out.”

He received unanimous backing from councillors with Cllr Jackie Crozier adding: “It’s hugely important we keep our soldiers in Ripon.”

A Homes England spokesperson said it remains committed to developing housing at Claro Barracks.

They said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, our focus is to work with partners up and down the country on our mission to drive housing and regeneration, creating high-quality homes and thriving places where people can live, work and grow.

“The North Yorkshire Council strategic planning committee resolved to approve our planning application for Ripon Barracks on May 14. 2024.