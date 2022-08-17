Concerns over ‘perfect storm’ of homelessness in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Borough Council says more people are seeking housing help during the cost of living crisis, but suitable accommodation isn't always available.

Harrogate Borough Council recently revealed a "huge" 60% increase in requests for housing help which has led to more homeless people staying in bed and breakfasts for longer.

The council also said it has had difficulties in moving hostel tenants into permanent housing as cases have been "more complex than normal".

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Trevor Watson, director of economy and culture at the council, said these issues combined with a lack of private rental properties in the district was creating a "perfect storm".

A total of 370 people accessed housing help in the first quarter 2022 - up from 334 the same time in the previous year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase comes amid big rises in the cost of living with soaring prices putting a squeeze on people's finances.

Harrogate Fairfax councillor Chris Aldred urged the council to not "lose sight" of the worsening situation as he also raised concerns over long delays in the licensing of multiple occupancy houses.

The council is currently taking an average of 323 days to licence these properties against a target of 60.

Mr Watson blamed the backlog on the Covid pandemic which he said has had a "huge impact" on staff being able to process applications.

A report to Monday's overview and scrutiny meeting said councils across the country are facing similar issues and that finding accommodation for homeless people "isn't always easy due to complicating factors like mental health or debts".

It said: "Following a huge increase in the number of families approaching the service, the homelessness indicators performance have worsened.

"Our homelessness performance indicators, though off target, unfortunately reflect broader national trends around homelessness.

"Housing teams across the country have been dealing with higher case loads.

"In Harrogate, cases are about 60% higher than previous years."