Community gritting partnerships plan to keep North Yorkshire pavements clear of snow and ice

Forming community gritting partnerships is among the recommendations in a report on keeping pavements clear of snow and ice during severe winter weather in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council conducted a review after the county was hit by days of heavy snow and freezing temperatures in January.

The authority’s highways teams received more than 900 requests for help due to the bad weather between January 4 and 13, when temperatures plummeted to -10C and numerous roads and footpaths became impassable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Smith, the council’s head of highway operations, said in a report for councillors that the incident came after several years of milder winters.

The scenic village of Goathland in snow, 2022. photo: Tony Johnson

“After the Beast from the East in March 2018, winters have generally become increasingly milder and wetter.”

“Until January 2025, snowfall, sub-zero temperatures and ice/frost hazards were still experienced during these winter periods but were generally more transient and not as prolonged or intense as that March 2018 Beast from the East weather event, when some 80,000 tonnes of de-icing salt was used during that whole winter season.”

In January, 36,870 tonnes of salt was used over the seven-day period which was more than the totals used in either of the previous two winters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report makes nine recommendations, which will be discussed by senior councillors and officers on Friday.

These include:

Greater emphasis on footway clearance and treatment on key routes after heavy snow

Greater use of mechanical equipment to clear and treat footways in urban centres

Promoting community gritting partnerships with parish and town councils and residents’ groups

Issuing guidance to the public on getting prepared for winter, snow clearance and myth busting

Reviews of when pre-treating of pavements can be undertaken and the criteria for installing grit bins have also been put forward.

The council could also look to pull in additional resources from other departments to help deal with problems caused by severe weather.

The report suggests three mini-tractors fitted with snow ploughs and salt spreaders could be purchased at a cost of £48,000 to help clear town centre pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communities could be offered the chance to buy a push-along salt spreader at a cost of £850 each.

The report noted that there was confusion among community groups about the liability for snow clearance.

The council confirmed that claims from third parties using North Yorkshire roads and footways rested with the council, unless parish or town councils had acted in a negligent manner.