Communities in North Yorkshire invited to bid for a share of £16.9m fund

The UK Government has approved the £16.9 million North Yorkshire UK Shared Prosperity Fund Investment Plan and has allocated a further £5.4 million, subject to approval, through the Rural England Prosperity Fund to support economic and social development in North Yorkshire until March 2025.

North Yorkshire County Council is inviting expressions of interest from organisations seeking to deliver projects that address issues and priorities identified in the investment plan.

Details of how the fund will be delivered are in the North Yorkshire Shared Prosperity Fund Prospectus, which is available on the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/uk-shared-prosperity-fund or by emailing [email protected]

The fund covers a wide range of activities and investments and is available to almost all formally constituted organisations and businesses for projects ranging from small community-based initiatives to larger capital projects.

The county council, York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and the county’s seven district and borough councils have worked closely on the project, which from April 1 will be administered by the new North Yorkshire Council, which will replace the eight current councils.

A Local Partnership Group has brought together local, regional and national organisations to develop the investment plan and oversee the delivery of the fund.

The leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “Communities across our county face diverse challenges, and each also presents its unique opportunities.

"This funding application invitation offers a chance for local organisations who understand and live with the challenges facing their towns and villages to come forward with solutions.

“We want to see this fund used to maximum effect to enable communities to build the foundations for their own economic development, to help businesses to thrive and to reduce the barriers people of any age might face in entering and progressing in work or education.”

The Government’s priorities for the fund include enhancing communities and pride in place, supporting local business and improving people’s life chances and skills.

The North Yorkshire funding will be delivered against five themes designed to tackle challenges and priorities identified across the county.

These are: addressing rurality and inequality; building pride in our places; boosting productivity; decarbonising communities and businesses; and supporting an active labour market.

Eligible organisations can submit expressions of interest at any time, but in accordance with the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund programme, most of North Yorkshire’s funding (almost £15m in total) will be available in the 2024/25 financial year. Funding programmes and awards will be managed to reflect this.

Open webinars for all interested parties will be held at noon on Thursday, February 23, and at 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 28.

Details of how to join will be online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/uk-shared-prosperity-fund along with a copy of the prospectus, investment plan and expression of interest form.