Boundary Commission to hold final consultation on North Yorkshire division changes

A further consultation has been announced on plans to redraw the council divisions in North Yorkshire.

The Local Government Boundary Commission is asking for views on boundaries for 25 divisions in the central and western parts of the county.

The commission says it is not seeking submissions about the rest of the authority, with boundaries for 62 other divisions already established.

A full set of final recommendations for North Yorkshire Council is scheduled to be published on January 14 next year.

A map of the North Yorkshire 25 divisions up for consultation.

The commission is proposing 25 divisions in central and western North Yorkshire, each represented by a single councillor.

Proposed changes from the commission’s original draft proposals include changes in the Nidderdale, Washburn and Wharfedale areas and revisions to divisions in the central part of North Yorkshire.

Officials say the changes have been made to reflect the evidence received, their own observations and the topography of the area.

The proposals are based on submissions from North Yorkshire Council, political groups and others, including parish councils and residents.

It emerged when a draft report was published in April that a number of suggestions made by local Liberal Democrats had been included over suggestions made by the council.

This prompted North Yorkshire Council to submit a fresh list of recommendations.

The commission said it wanted to hear what residents and local organisations think about the new proposals.

Andrew Scallan CBE, deputy chair, said: “We are publishing further recommendations for a new pattern of divisions across central and western North Yorkshire, and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“We want people in central and western North Yorkshire to help us.

“We have drawn up final proposals for new divisions in central and western North Yorkshire.

"We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities.

"We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations have already helped us in refining our earlier proposals.

"Now we would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.”

A final six-week consultation on the proposals will run until October 13.

Visit www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/north-yorkshire to take part in the consultation.