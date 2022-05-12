Approval for 64 homes at former Knaresborough factory

The former Trelleborg site which closed in 2016. Photo: Google.

Developers Countryside Properties were on Tuesday granted approval from Harrogate Borough Council which backed the properties to be built at the former Trelleborg site which closed in 2016.

The site - which is not allocated for housing in the council's Local Plan - had drawn concerns over the impact on traffic and health services.

Knaresborough councillor Hannah Gostlow told a meeting on Tuesday that increased traffic levels in the area had become "really dangerous" and also led to rat-running.

These are the now-approved proposals from Countryside Properties.

She said: "There is another big development across the road and already the impact on the Boroughbridge Road junction at Hyde Park Road is causing residents a lot of concern and in my mind is really dangerous.

"We are seeing Halfpenny Lane at the back of Hyde Park Road being used as a rat-run.

"This is also a loss of industrial land which is not good for a town's sustainability."

In response, Robert Harding, town planner at Countryside Properties, said the site had been advertised for employment use for "a number of years" but failed to attract a buyer

He also said the developers were in negotiations with highways officials at North Yorkshire County Council over contributing cash towards junction upgrades.

He added: "The proposals are in-keeping with the predominantly residential character of the area and will bring a derelict and underutilised site back into use.

"The site is located within the development limits of Knaresborough and will provide new homes at a location close to the town centre and railway station."

Objections against the plans were made by Knaresborough Town Council which said the homes were "not needed".

The NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) also submitted a late objection which said a wave of new housing across Knaresborough threatened to overload the town's "already massively stretched" health services.

The CCG has asked for £75,937 from the developers to fund improvements to services in the area.

The plans include a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, as well 20 properties classed as affordable.

Originally, the developers had requested permission for 77 homes, however, this was reduced to 64 after a protection order was placed on a group of trees which have been saved from felling.

The plans were approved with seven votes for and one against at Tuesday's meeting.