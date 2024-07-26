Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ripon City Council will object to proposals to reduce the speed limit on the deadly A61 from 60mph to 50mph.

The winding road between the city and Harrogate is notorious for incidents, with dangerous overtaking past slow-moving vehicles like tractors or trucks a regular occurrence.

In September 2023, a family of three was killed near South Stainley and it led North Yorkshire Council to look at how the road could be made safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority is now seeking views on reducing the speed limit on a section of the road, between Ripley roundabout and towards Ripon, from 60mph to 50mph.

Ripon City Council will object to proposals to reduce the speed limit on the deadly A61 from 60mph to 50mph.

This would bring it into line with the section of the A61 that passes through Wormald Green.

But councillors on Ripon City Council, which has an advisory role on highways matters, met at the town hall on Wednesday (July 24) evening and agreed to send an objection.

Counc Peter Horton said a lower speed limit could further frustrate motorists and be more dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that when he first moved to Ripon in the early 1960s the road had three lanes, which he said helped traffic flow until it was “done away with”.

Cllr Horton said: “If you are driving at 50mph and come up to a slow-moving truck at 40mph and want to keep within the speed limit, you may not be able to overtake.

"It’s more dangerous.

"It will increase the volume of traffic and queues.

“There are already insufficient places to overtake so it’s a very bad idea.

"There are no figures or stats to justify it.

"It’s vague and means nothing.

“We will write to North Yorkshire to object as it’s an unsatisfactory solution to the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Pauline McHardy called the road an “accident waiting to happen” and said something needs to be done to save lives.

She called on the council to introduce more passing places, which are areas where large vehicles can stop to let others pass.

Cllr McHardy said: “When I pass an ambulance I think there’s been an accident and there quite often is.

“There aren’t enough passing places, drivers get frustrated with tractors.

"I don’t know what the answer is.

"This road is a heavily used road for people going to work.

"At peak periods it’s always busy.