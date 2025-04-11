Council seeks £6.8m in funding for Harrogate infrastructure work

County Hall in Northallerton.

Funding of almost £6.8m is set to be secured to allow work to start on two new primary schools and new transport infrastructure in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Council has applied for the grant from Homes England’s Brownfield, Infrastructure and Land Fund.

The funding will be used for infrastructure improvements for the West Harrogate Project, a plan to build around 2,000 homes and new employment sites on the outskirts of the town.

Four planning applications for the project have already been submitted, with three approved by councillors subject to the signing of s106 agreements.

Building work is expected to start later this year.

Council officers say the grant will be used to ensure work can start on the two schools and transport links before money comes in from the s106 agreements.

The grant will then be paid back to Homes England.

Nic Harne, North Yorkshire Council corporate director for community development, said in a report to members: “The delivery of strategic housing sites is complex and early provision of infrastructure can help to provide a more sustainable new community creating a sense of place.

“This can require investment of funds ahead of the receipt of s106 commuted sums.

“The provision of recoverable grant funding from Homes England will allow North Yorkshire Council to start delivery of the transport and school mitigation at an early stage in the build-out of the West Harrogate Project.”

The grant funding would pay for work to the local highway network for the new housing estates, as well as technical design and survey work on the school sites.

Officers said there was a risk the transport work could cost more to deliver than was received from the developers via the s106 agreements, however, they say the costs have been checked by external cost consultants on behalf of the council.

Mr Harne added: “There is a risk that the delivery of the sites could stall and the s106 monies are not collected in time to repay the recoverable grant.”

But he added: “The strong housing market in Harrogate and the clear housing delivery agenda from central government makes this a low risk.”

The most recent planning application for the west of Harrogate was approved in December, with councillors giving the go-ahead for 480 houses off Otley Road.

The developer will be asked to make a range of contributions to local infrastructure, including almost £1.9m for a new primary school, £1.6m towards existing secondary schools, more than £1m for sporting facilities and £390,000 towards local health services.

The application was passed despite criticism from parish councillors over a perceived lack of engagement with local residents about the new housing planned for the area.

Senior members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee will discuss the grant at their regular meeting at County Hall in Northallerton on Tuesday next week.