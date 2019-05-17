Council issues recycling warning after battery sparks bin lorry fire

Harrogate Borough Council has issued a warning to correctly dispose of household batteries, after one sparked a fire in a bin lorry.

A crew was collecting in Knaresborough on Wednesday (May 15) when they first noticed smoke coming from the rear bin of their vehicle.

With the help of a local resident and his garden hose, the quick-thinking crew managed to start putting out the fire, which started due to a laptop battery being put in a recycling box.

A crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was also quickly on the scene and escorted the council vehicle back to the depot.

It will now be checked over to ensure it can continue to collect recycling from across the district.

The incident led to Harrogate Borough Council making an appeal for residents not to dispose of batteries in household waste or recycling.

Instead, any resident looking to get rid of batteries is encouraged to do so at the appropriate county council household waste and recycling centres, or at local supermarkets with a drop-off point.

The council stated that any bins due for collection in Knaresborough will be picked up within the next day or two.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter