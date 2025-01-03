Council expects A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton to be closed for a "few weeks" after landslip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Council has provided an update following the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton due to a landslip.

As a result of the severe weather and significant rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday (January 1), the A59 at Kex Gill is currently closed.

The council have made an initial assessment and discovered that they will need to make some repairs to the southern bank of the land adjacent to the road, where there is currently a large amount of loose material.

Given the predicted bad weather in the next couple of days, they believe that the material is also at significant risk of falling into the carriageway.

The council expects the A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton to be closed for a "few weeks" after a landslip which has been caused by heavy rain

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Council said: “We plan on being on-site from Monday 6 January to start to clear the material and stabilise the bank.

"This could take a few weeks however, if we can, we hope to have the road of opened sooner depending on weather.

“We understand the closure will cause delays to journeys and we would like to reiterate that we are doing all that we can to complete the repair as quickly and as safely as possible.”

A diversion is in place via the A658, A660 and A65 or by this route reversed.

This closure is not related to the A59 realignment project, which is progressing well and is designed to prevent further unplanned and disruptive closures.

For more information about roadworks, road closures and diversions in your area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-road-closures-and-diversions