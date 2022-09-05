Cost of living crisis: Business closures are ‘inevitable’ warning from Harrogate Chamber of Commerce

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fear of the impact of soaring bills and costs on families, staff and businesses. Fear of the looming crisis this winter for hospitals, schools and care homes.

Evidence of the mood is reflected in a new warning from the chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce that business closures are inevitable.

“We are told those most at risk are pubs, cafes, fish and chip shops and hairdressers,” said David Simister.

Warning over business closures - David Simister, the chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

"It’s those that are energy hungry. But I can see plenty of others that will also be at risk. I fear we don’t know just how bad it will be.”

Mr Simister also revealed that he had been in touch with local MPs about the issue.

"I think we are in for very difficult times and, sadly, businesses will close as a result.

"Soaring costs of fuel, raw materials, wages and National Insurance are already taking many businesses to the brink.

"When you throw in the gargantuan rise in energy bills, it just won’t be financially viable to continue,” Mr Simister said.

“The new PM needs to act straight away. We need a package of measures including an energy price cap for businesses, a cut in VAT and a reduction in NI.

“A businesses rates review is a must, too.