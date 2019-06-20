Cost of Harrogate's civic regalia revealed

Being Mayor of the borough of Harrogate is an important job, and it comes with an equally valuable set of jewels.

The latest appraisal of the authority's civic regalia has valued them at £411,000.

The collection includes items such as the Mayor’s and Mayoress’ chains and their badges of office, together with a number of trophies, bowls and other trinkets.

Many of the items are made of silver and have been presented to the council over the years to commemorate special occasions.

The updated figure was part of the council's draft statement of accounts which was presented to audit and governance commitee members earlier this month for their approval.

According to the report, the majority of the civic regalia collection is kept in secure storage, although some items are on display in the council offices and items are sometimes displayed at the Council’s museums.

The Mayor and Mayoress use their chains of office for public engagements, with the Mayor’s secretary maintaining an inventory of all the items and their upcoming evaluations.

The price of £411,000 is based off of the cost of replacing the pieces, which is itself based off valuations by external specialists during examinations between 1984 and 2015.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter