Consultation on North Yorkshire solar farm to close this week

Consultation on a major solar farm proposed for the region is set to end within the week.

British and Irish renewable energy giant Elgin's plans for 85-hectares at South Stainley will remain available for public comment until August 25.

The plans have faced some local opposition, with a community meeting held in early July to discuss issues with the plans.

Among concerns are that the farm would lead to the loss of farming land as well as negatively impacting picturesque countryside flanked by public walking tracks.

However, other pockets of the community have backed the project, emphasising the need for green energy as well as the comparatively secluded nature of the site.

In a planning statement submitted in May, applicants Elgin said their intentions included retaining the land's agricultural use by having sheep graze on the site around the panels.

In their statement, the applicants said the farm would contribute to diversifying the economy of the area, beyond agriculture and tourism.

The farm would also aid in the UK's broader goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050, according to the statement, with solar power among the "greenest" options in terms of environmental impact compared to other forms of renewable energy production.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter