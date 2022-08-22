Consultation launched on new town council for Harrogate after major changes in local government

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From April 1 next year, North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Harrogate Borough Council, along with the county’s five other district councils, will be replaced by a new North Yorkshire Council that will deliver all local services across the whole county.

A central pledge in the case for this change was “double devolution”.

Currently, parts of Scarborough and Harrogate are the only major towns in North Yorkshire not to have a parish or town council and there have been growing calls for new town councils to be set up.

County hall at Northallerton may run North Yorkshire but is Harrogate about to get a town council?

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Coun David Chance, said: “Parish and town councils have always had a key role in representing the needs of their communities, and will have even greater opportunity to do so – as well as to take on greater responsibilities if they so wish – with the formation of the new North Yorkshire Council in April.

“As two of the county’s major centres of population, it’s vital that Harrogate and Scarborough have this opportunity and I would urge people to look at the consultation and have their say.

"At this stage, no firm proposals are being put forward.

The consultation begins today, Monday, August 22 and will runs until Friday, September 30.

Depending on the results, it could enable town and parish councils to take on greater responsibilities, if they want to and are able make a successful business case.

The unparished areas of Harrogate at the moment include Bilton and Nidd Gorge; Bilton Grange and New Park; Coppice Valley and Duchy (part); Fairfax and Starbeck; Harlow and St Georges; High Harrogate and Kingsley; Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate (part); Oatlands and Pannal (part); The Stray and Hookstone; and Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate.

Everyone in these areas will receive a letter explaining the consultation and inviting them to take part.

The consultation is part of a process called a community governance review, which aims to bring about better local democracy and more effective and convenient delivery of local services.

Currently, Harrogate and Scarborough each have borough status, which entitles them to have a mayor.In the absence of parish councils, that status could be at risk.

To preserve the historic property, privileges, rights and traditions, the structural changes order approved by the Government to enable creation of the single North Yorkshire Council establishes charter trustees for the unparished parts of the towns from April 1, 2023.

Charter trustees are the councillors representing the relevant electoral divisions.

They have no powers to deliver services, but will be responsible for ensuring any ceremonial elements continue, including a mayor.

If town or parish councils are established, the charter trustees will be disbanded.

People can complete the consultation online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/CGR.

Printed copies and information in alternative formats can be requested on 01609 780 780 or via email to [email protected]