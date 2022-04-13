Conservative MP Nigel Adams to step down

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty. Picture Tony Johnson.

Mr Adams, who was elected to the Selby and Ainsty seat, serving Tadcaster, in 2010 and has defended the seat three times, said the time seemed right personally and with the proposed boundary changes.

He told the Wetherby News: “A year ago, I informed the Selby and Ainsty Conservative Party AGM that I would be standing down as a Member of Parliament at the next election which is expected in 2024.

“By then I will have served 14 years as an MP which I think is a decent innings in public life.

“It is highly likely that following proposed boundary changes, that the Selby and Ainsty seat will disappear in 2024 so that seems an ideal time to retire from elected politics.

“In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to serve the constituency where I grew up, was educated and have lived for most of my life.”

Born in Goole and the former Selby High School pupil lives near York with his wife, Claire, his four children and their two dogs.

Mr Adams, 55, is a keen sportsman and played cricket locally in the York Senior and West Riding Cricket.

The MP was appointed to his post in the Cabinet Office during a cabinet reshuffle by Boris Johnson in September.

He won the last election in 2019 with a majority of 20,137 votes and has held a number of ministerial positions.

In September 2021, he was appointed Minister of State at the Cabinet office.

Prior to this role Nigel was appointed Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development, Minister of State for for Sport, Media and Creative Industries.

Between 2017 and 2019, Nigel served as a Government Whip and Lord Commissioner to HM Treasury and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales.