Concerned Harrogate campaigners and headteachers press North Yorkshire Council to expand 20mph zones to boost safety
and live on Freeview channel 276
Recent months have seen the council confirm that it intends to introduce 20mph zones outside many schools in Harrogate.
In September, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said the move was a “landmark” moment.
“This landmark proposal will see 20mph limits introduced outside seven schools and on nearby residential streets, meaning thousands of children can enjoy safer journeys every day,” said Coun Keane.
The council’s proposed 20mph zones include the following Harrogate schools:
Harrogate Grammar School
St Aidan’s Church of England High School
Rossett School
Ashville College
Rossett Acre Primary School
Oatlands Junior School
Oatlands Infants School
But campaigners say the proposals, while welcome, do not go far enough to deliver fully on road safety for pupils and residents.
Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee, Hazel Peacock of Oatlands & Pannal Ash Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign said: “The 20mph proposal for Oatlands and Pannal Ash is a step forward.
"But, for the best outcomes for the 9,000 schoolchildren and the local community, we urge North Yorkshire Council to include Hookstone Road, Hookstone Drive, Leadhall Lane, part of Leeds Rd (A61) and Otley Road (B6162), Wetherby Road (A661) and York Place (A6040).
"Without this only five of the schools in the zone will be fully covered with 20mph roads immediately surrounding them.
"It will still be 30mph at St John Fishers and Willow Tree Primary Schools and a combination of 30mph and 20mph in the case of Harrogate Grammar School and Oatlands Infant School.”
With the firm support of headteachers at schools including Harrogate Grammar School, Ashville College and more, campaigners are now pressing North Yorkshire Council to implement 20mph zones in full.
Their plea comes during the current Road Safety Week organised by Brake which runs to Saturday.
The road safety charity’s data for 2022 shows road deaths caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit rose by 20%.