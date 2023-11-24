Concerned Harrogate campaigners and headteachers press North Yorkshire Council to expand 20mph zones to boost safety

Campaigners and headteachers say North Yorkshire Council has yet to go far enough in its plans for new 20mph speed limits to improve road safety near schools.

Recent months have seen the council confirm that it intends to introduce 20mph zones outside many schools in Harrogate.

In September, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said the move was a “landmark” moment.

“This landmark proposal will see 20mph limits introduced outside seven schools and on nearby residential streets, meaning thousands of children can enjoy safer journeys every day,” said Coun Keane.

Road safety - A 20mph sign at Pannal Ash in Harrogate near Rossett School. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The council’s proposed 20mph zones include the following Harrogate schools:

Harrogate Grammar School

St Aidan’s Church of England High School

Rossett School

Ashville College

Rossett Acre Primary School

Oatlands Junior School

Oatlands Infants School

But campaigners say the proposals, while welcome, do not go far enough to deliver fully on road safety for pupils and residents.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee, Hazel Peacock of Oatlands & Pannal Ash Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign said: “The 20mph proposal for Oatlands and Pannal Ash is a step forward.

"But, for the best outcomes for the 9,000 schoolchildren and the local community, we urge North Yorkshire Council to include Hookstone Road, Hookstone Drive, Leadhall Lane, part of Leeds Rd (A61) and Otley Road (B6162), Wetherby Road (A661) and York Place (A6040).

"Without this only five of the schools in the zone will be fully covered with 20mph roads immediately surrounding them.

"It will still be 30mph at St John Fishers and Willow Tree Primary Schools and a combination of 30mph and 20mph in the case of Harrogate Grammar School and Oatlands Infant School.”

With the firm support of headteachers at schools including Harrogate Grammar School, Ashville College and more, campaigners are now pressing North Yorkshire Council to implement 20mph zones in full.

Their plea comes during the current Road Safety Week organised by Brake which runs to Saturday.