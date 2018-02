A report examining a complaint lodged against a Harrogate Borough Councillor is to go before the General Purposes Committee.

Coun Nigel Simms is to go before the committee on Thursday, March 4 after a professional standards complaint was made against him.

The agenda for the meeting includes no further details of the complaint but does say councillors could vote to exclude the public and press from the meeting.

Harrogate Borough Council have been approached for further comments.