Changes to be made to live recording rules of Harrogate council

Members of the public will no longer have to request permission to record or film meetings of Harrogate's local authority, following a policy change set to be approved this month.

The council's general purposes committee will consider whether to approve the changes to the authority's protocol on filming, recording and photographing of meetings later on June 20.

The change means members of the public will be permitted to record at will and are only requested to inform council staff or the meeting's chair in

advance.

"The purpose of this being to enable officers to ensure that people are aware that they are being filmed or recorded, and that the recording is of the meeting, not of the people in the public gallery," a report on the matter states.

The council’s existing protocol requires those wishing to record a meeting request permission to do so.

However, in a move aimed at keeping the council in step with Openness of Local Government Bodies Regulations legislation, the change removes the stipulation to ask for permission.

The changes comes as live streaming of meetings, which is done by various other councils throughout Yorkshire including northern neighbours Scarborough, continues to grow in use across the country.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter