Change of heart by the Pateley Bridge man who would be powerful mayor of North Yorkshire

Keith Tordoff MBE, who was recently selected by the Yorkshire Party as their Mayoral Candidate for York and North Yorkshire in the 2024 elections, has decided with immediate effect to resign from the Yorkshire Party in order to stand as an independent candidate.

The surprise move comes less than a fortnight after the Pateley Bridge businessman and former police officer was selected by the Yorkshire Party after previously standing as an independent candidate in both 2021 North Yorkshire Police Fire Crime Commissioner (PFCC) elections, finishing in third place.

Mr Tordoff said the freedom and flexibility of being an independent candidate would allow him to appeal to all sections of society and members of all political parties, as well as delivering on relevant issues affecting the people who live, work or visit North Yorkshire.

He added, that he would like to thank the Yorkshire Party for selecting him and wishes them all the best for the future.

The mayoral candidate's about-face follows an announcement just over a day ago by Mike Jordon, the North Yorkshire Councillor for Camblesforth and Carlton, that he was resigning from the Conservative Party and would be supporting Mr Tordoff in the election for the very first Mayor of York and North Yorkshire in 2024.

The newly Independent Mr Tordoff has unveiled a range of policy pledges if successful in next year's elections to the newly-created post of mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Among them are:

To make the region environmentally-friendly and sustainable in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, support the SMEs and wider business community

To enhance healthcare services

To bridge the gap between education and employment

To improve the transport links and connectivity

To increase the level of safety and security,

To protect the agricultural and fishing industries

To introduce initiatives to combat rural and wildlife crime and deal with many other issues affecting people in York and North Yorkshire.

Keith Tordoff believes that success throughout his life and career in public service has been built on strong foundations, listening to people and working closely with teams for the greater good.

He says he has a proven track record of exemplary service as a police officer, successful businessman, community champion and a philanthropist.

Mr Tordoff added he would work closely with all stakeholders with his energy, passion and vision as the elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

In his resignation statement, Coun Mike Jordon said: "I have listened to my constituents and I recognise their frustration with the Conservative Party and how their policies nationally and locally are affecting their health and wealth whilst destroying their communities.

"As a long standing Conservative Councillor currently on North Yorkshire Council I have made the difficult decision to resign, but I believe, in the best interests of my constituents.