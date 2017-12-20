Chamber of Trade leaders back alternative new settlement for district

The leaders of Harrogate and Knaresborough Chambers of Trade have backed an alternative site for a new settlement to be part of the district’s Local Plan.

Flaxby Park Ltd’s proposal for more than 2,700 news homes, retirement village, hotel and other facilities on a disused golf course off the A59 and A1 is said to offer a boost for both areas. While not dismissing the Green Hammerton and Cattal choice, put forward by Harrogate Borough Council, it is believed recruitment of staff and supporting nearby businesses could be done at Flaxby.

Sandra Doherty, Chief Executive of Harrogate Chamber of Trade said: “Every business in town will tell you that there is a problem with getting staff who can travel here or afford to buy property. The Green Hammerton site appears to be too far away and this offers a complete package. At the same time the hotel could support both the retirement village and offer somewhere to stay for visitors to the science business park that is being developed nearby.”

Approval was given earlier this year for the business park, which would be sited south of the proposed development.

With the development of a hotel outside the centre of Harrogate it is hoped trade could be boosted in Knaresborough.

Stephen Teggin, President of the Knaresborough Chamber of Trade said: “I think the hotel would be an absolute boost for Knaresborough as hotels in Harrogate are often full even though there are so many of them.

“This could help Knaresborough gain a bigger piece of the finance that is generated by the conference trade."