Cash lifeline from North Yorkshire confirmed as Harrogate-Pateley bus passengers celebrate rescue of the number 24

After reporting last week that Harrogate Bus Company, which operates the 24 service between town and Dale, was confident a deal had been secured, the county council confirmed today it has stepped in with financial support for the struggling route.

Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transport, said: “The 24 is a key route that many people rely on so I am pleased to announce that we have been able to step in to support this service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the operator notified us that it planned to withdraw most services on this route, we secured short-term funds to cover these until April 2023.

“The 24 bus route is a key route that many people rely on so I am pleased to announce that we have been able to step in to support this service" - Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transport.

“This allowed us time to investigate a longer-term solution.

"We have now secured continuation of the service until April 2024, operated by Transdev – The Harrogate Bus Company.

“The timetable will continue unchanged, but with most journeys now receiving financial support.

"We hope that passengers will support the 24 service and that usage will build over the coming 12 months."

Despite the good news for commuters and visitors, the county’s overall bus network remains a constant battle to raise funds to maintain these services in the face of rising costs and static passenger numbers.

Earlier in the month, Coun Duncan warned: “Passenger numbers are on average around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels while operating costs have increased and there is a national shortage of drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Combined with Government grant funding coming to an end in March, around 80 routes are at risk of needing to reduce their frequency or cease altogether."

But North Yorkshire County Council is keen to reassure people that it will keep up the battle for buses.

Coun Duncan said: “The positive outcome on the 24 bus service is part of our efforts to support several at risk routes across North Yorkshire.