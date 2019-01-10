Brexit and Yorkshire's MPs: How will the district's representatives vote on EU Withdrawal Bill?

All of the district's MP's have pledged their support for Theresa May's Brexit plan, which will face opposition from the vast majority of their fellow Yorkshire MPs when it heads to a vote on January 15.

All of the region's MPs, who are eligible to vote next Tuesday have been contacted, with 32 of the 41 who replied saying they intend to veto the Withdrawal Bill.

Analysis of the anticipated positions of those who didn’t respond based on their party’s positions and previous public statements suggests just 13 of the region’s 53 MPs are set to vote for the deal.

Find out how they will vote below:

From across the district:

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: FOR

A spokesperson said: “Mr Jones will be voting for the Brexit withdrawal agreement.”

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, Conservative, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: FOR

He said: "I will be supporting the deal as it’s important for us to honour the result and get out of the EU on March 29."

Alec Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: FOR

He said: "I will be voting for the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement. The country voted to leave the European Union and to have a new trading relationship with the EU. The deal that has been negotiated between the UK Government and the European Union over the last two years reaches an agreement on free trade, whilst taking back control of our laws, borders and money.

"After two years of negotiation, we must move beyond this debate, agreeing a new deal and allowing the Government to get on with delivering its domestic agenda: investing an extra £400 million a week into the NHS, delivering a record number of children in good or outstanding schools, and cutting income tax for working people."

Julian Smith MP for Skipton and Ripon Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: FOR

A spokesperson said: “I am able to confirm that he will be voting for the deal.”

From across the region:

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Conservative, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: FOR

A spokesperson said: "A spokesperson said: "Stuart is still voting in favour of the deal."

Kevin Barron MP for Rother Valley Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Undecided

He said: "I am looking forward to the debate over the next few days, I will make my decision based on the will and interests of the people of Rother Valley."

Hilary Benn MP for Leeds Central Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond but expected to vote against

Clive Betts MP for Sheffield South East Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "I won’t be voting for her deal and my opinion hasn’t changed. It doesn’t deal with any of the major issues when we will be out of the EU. The deal can’t be changed - the EU has been absolutely clear about that. I believe the vote won’t go through but I think she will try and bring it back in some form. Parliament is going to have to decide if to go without a deal or move on to a second referendum. And there is a massive majority against no deal. I will only vote for something if it is good for jobs in Sheffield. We are having a resurgence in hi-tech manufacturing and we can’t put that at risk.

Paul Blomfield MP for Sheffield Central Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "The past month has been a complete waste of time; time that was already running out. It is clear that the Prime Minister’s deal does not command majority support in Parliament or in the country. The Prime Minister’s strategy has long been to present Parliament with the ‘Hobson’s choice’ of her doomed deal or no deal at all. It is worse than ‘like it or lump it’: it is a choice between different degrees of economic harm.

A 4% smaller economy with her deal or more than 9% smaller with ‘no deal’, as the Treasury’s own analysis verified. If there is a majority in Parliament for anything, it is against jeopardising our economy and putting the jobs and livelihoods of our citizens at risk by crashing out of the EU on 29th March without a deal and we will work to ensure that outcome. Governments that can no longer govern must go, and that will be the position if they cannot secure support for their deal.

"That is why Labour will seek a majority in the House of Commons for a General Election to break the deadlock. If the Tories run scared from facing voters and block an election, we will use every tool at our disposal to protect the country – and that includes retaining the option of campaigning for a further public vote, with ‘remain’ as an option on the ballot paper."

Tracy Brabin MP for Batley and Spen Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "Throughout the Brexit process my priority has been guaranteeing jobs and ensuring our local businesses and manufacturers can continue to sell their products without new obstacles in their way. It is clear the deal Theresa May secured does not offer those guarantees. And, despite cynically delaying the meaningful vote on the deal last month as the clock ticks down, the Prime Minister has now admitted she has secured no further changes to this failed deal.

"The deal offers up a blind Brexit. One that doesn’t deliver the certainty for the future that businesses need, guarantee jobs or keep our hard-fought protections. It is simply not good enough - and that is why I cannot support it. I am also vehemently opposed to a catastrophic no-deal Brexit. Businesses, the Treasury, the Bank of England and many more, including members of the Government, all agree how damaging a no-deal Brexit would be for our economy and our future."

Richard Burgon MP for Leeds East Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "Labour respects and accepts the result of the referendum. What we don't respect or accept, however, is Theresa May's half-baked Brexit deal, which is the worst of all worlds and which is letting down both people who voted Leave and people who voted Remain. I will be voting against her deal when we finally get the chance to vote on it after the outrageous delay caused by the Government simply running scared of democracy.

"Theresa May is holding the country to ransom by telling people who voted Leave that the choice is between her rotten deal or staying in the EU at the same time as telling people who voted Remain that the choice is between her dreadful deal and a disastrous 'No Deal' Brexit. This Government is in office but not in power and we need a General Election."

Sarah Champion MP for Rotherham Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Undecided

"I’ll make my decision after I’ve heard the debate."

Yvette Cooper MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

"I think Theresa May has made a real mess of this and she’s lost support from all sides. She wants us to vote on a wish list rather than a proper plan. The Prime Minister’s Deal isn’t really a deal at all, it’s more of a stop gap. Most things aren’t sorted at all and this deal actually weakens Britain’s position in any future talks.

"Moving the vote has been a complete farce, she’s just trying to give herself some time to convince her own side to vote with her, but it doesn’t seem to be working. We can’t sign up for this deal if we don’t know where it is heading. The Government needs to come up with a much better plan than this. That’s why I will be voting against."

Mary Creagh MP for Wakefield Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

"As I said during the debate before Christmas, I will vote against the Withdrawal Agreement. Theresa May’s Brexit will make people in Wakefield poorer, destroy jobs and businesses, remove workers’ rights, harm our environment, and reduce the tax base that funds our NHS, schools and council services. Delaying the meaningful vote has not changed my mind. It is now clear there is no form of Brexit that can fulfil the promises made during the Brexit campaign and there is no deal as good as the one we have got as a member of the EU. That’s why the final decision should be handed back to the public in a People’s Vote as only they can sort this out.

Judith Cummins MP for Bradford South Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "The Prime Minister has yet to report back to MPs on any progress she has made on her government’s negotiations with the EU. If there are no substantial improvements to her proposal then my position remains that I will not vote for the botched deal, as it is not good enough for my constituents or the country."

Nic Dakin MP for Scunthorpe Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "It is difficult to be definite as we don’t know exactly what the PM is bringing forward. If it remains unchanged from before Christmas I will vote against the deal."

Philip Davies MP for Shipley Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said:As things stand I will be voting against the Withdrawal Agreement. Obviously that could change if the PM delivered any meaningful changes to the deal.

David Davis MP for Haltemprice and Howden Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

A spokesperson said: “Mr Davis has made his views on the Withdrawal Agreement widely known in the past few weeks and months. He will be voting against the deal when it comes before the Commons.”

Caroline Flint MP for Don Valley, Labour, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond and unknown how she will vote

Gill Furniss MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Labour, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "As it stands, I will be voting against the Brexit deal. It is a bad deal - bad for the economy, workers, the environment and consumer protections."

Robert Goodwill MP for Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: For

He said: "I will be supporting the deal."

John Grogan MP for Keighley, Labour, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "When given the chance I will be voting against this deal .The deal the Prime Minister is offering us is reality a blind Brexit . It buys a few months of stability but effectively kicks all the difficult decisions about our relationship with Europe down the road . It will mean years ahead of wrangling which will not be good for business or jobs . After we are out our negotiating position will be much weakened - all details of any new trade deal with the European Union would have to be unanimously agreed by all the European Union Governments instead of by majority vote as is the case whilst we are a member.

I believe that the only way to secure many jobs in Yorkshire which are dependent on exporting to the European Union is to stay part of or very close to the Customs Union and Single Market. If Parliament were to say no to the deal then I am confident there will be a vote in Parliament on whether there should be a second referendum .If in this political impasse Parliament voted in favour of another referendum ( and I would be voting for so that the electorate would get the final say), I believe the EU would agree to an extension of time to hold that referendum

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: " I intend to vote against the deal in Parliament next week. The delay in the vote has had absolutely no bearing on my intention as nothing substantive has changed; it still represents nothing less than a blank cheque for the Conservatives to negotiate a hard Brexit that will be damaging to the people and the area I represent.

"It offers nothing in the way of safeguards for workers rights, health and safety or environmental protections and would not enable easy trade with our biggest trading partner. In short, it is bad for jobs, for people, for the environment and for our economy and I want to see Parliament assert its sovereignty to ensure a better deal can be achieved for the people of Yorkshire."

Fabian Hamilton MP for Leeds North East Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "After two years of disastrous negotiations, the Prime Minister has managed to secure an agreement that breaches even her own red lines. Theresa May’s Brexit deal will make the people of this country far worse off. It works for nobody - whether they voted Leave or Remain. For these and many other reasons, I will be voting against her deal."

Emma Hardy MP for Hull West and Hessle Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "I will be voting against and my opinion hasn’t changed. I don’t think that it is the best deal for my constituents or for the country. I refuse to be bullied into supporting it by the only options being Theresa May’s deal or no deal."

John Healey Wentworth and Dearne Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "Labour has consistently said the Government’s Brexit agreement does not meet the tests we set for a good deal, so we will vote it down next week."

Kevin Hollinrake Thirsk and Malton Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: For

He said: "My position hasn’t changed. I will continue to support the Prime Minister. In my view, Mrs May has delivered a workable deal that will give us free, no-tariff, unlimited quota trade with the EU, minimal or zero frictions at the borders, complete control over immigration (for the first time in 45 years), no payment into the central EU budget, out of the common agricultural and fisheries policies, no ever closer union, no customs union and, therefore the ability to strike bilateral trade deals across the world and, crucially if we accept it, no disastrous general election or second referendum.

"The Prime Minister has been working hard over the Christmas break to try to resolve the Irish backstop issue. I hope when it comes to a vote a majority of MPs will give her the support she needs to get it through."

Imran Hussain Bradford East Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "After a miserable two years of negotiations, all that the Prime Minister has brought back is a dog’s dinner of a deal that fails to protect jobs, workplace rights and environmental standards, and compromises our security. Bradford is one of the most deprived cities in the UK, with high unemployment and low wage growth, and this deal will do nothing to improve this situation, but will instead leave people even poorer.

"I cannot support any deal that will leave people in Bradford and across the country worse off, and I will not be supporting the Prime Minister’s deal. Instead of ploughing on with this botched deal, the Prime Minister should set new negotiating priorities that will see businesses in Bradford have continued access to vital European markets for both goods and services, assurances that we will not fall behind the EU in workers’ rights or protections for consumers and the environment, and sufficient guarantees on national security."

Dan Jarvis MP for Barnsley Central Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond, but expected to vote against

Andrea Jenkyns MP for Morley and Outwood Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

A spokesperson said: “Andrea will not be supporting the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal agreement next week. “Andrea strongly feels that the vote should not have been delayed as this would have sent a strong message to Brussels that this is not a deal in which parliament can get behind.”

Diana Johnson MP for Hull North Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "I will vote against the current deal the Prime Minister has negotiated . Many of my constituents who voted to Leave did so on the basis of promises that they would be better off under a deal that could easily be negotiated. I don’t believe this is a good deal for my constituents in Hull North and it will make them poorer and less secure. The delay in the vote has only confirmed my view that this is not a good deal and the majority of constituents, including Leave voters who have been in touch over the last month have asked me to vote against the deal."

Greg Knight MP for East Yorkshire Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

A spokesperson said: “As of now, Sir Greg will not be supporting the EU Withdrawal Agreement. If there are any further concessions or changes between now and next Tuesday he will reflect on the position.”

Holly Lynch MP for Halifax Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "Labour respects the result of the referendum, but we will not support any Tory deal that would do lasting damage to jobs, rights and living standards. I will be voting in line with the Labour Party whip to reject Theresa May’s deal, as it does not meet Labour’s six tests which were set out at the start of the negotiation process.

"I am conscious of the very real dangers that a no deal Brexit would pose to the country and feel that this must be avoided at all costs."

Rachael Maskell MP for York Central Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "Following meetings and correspondents with constituents, and from detailed analysis of the deal the Prime Minister has presented on the terms of leaving the EU, I will be voting against the Prime Minister’s deal. It fails to provide security over our future trade, on standards and places our country at risk on important issues like the economy and national security. The Prime Minister has been unable to address the crucial issue of the border with the Republic of Ireland, and risks creating a border down the Irish Sea.

This was confirmed by the legal advice which her Attorney General was withholding from Parliament. My position hasn’t changed since my first reading of the deal, however I am furious that the Prime Minister has wasted a month, when the outcome of the vote was evident before Christmas. York voted to ‘Remain’ in the European Union, and while the Referendum demonstrated that the country was divided, the Prime Minister has failed to use this as a catalyst for change domestically and in our relationship with the EU."

Ed Miliband MP for Doncaster North Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "I will vote against Theresa May’s deal for three reasons: because the government’s own analysis says our country will be poorer economically as a result, it does not protect crucial workers’ rights and it does not resolve the issue of Brexit but simply puts off major decisions to the next phase of negotiations. On the customs union, future trade arrangements, and many other important issues, the can is simply kicked down the road.

So if this deal passes, the country will be consumed by years more of argument about all of these questions. All this means that, if passed, this deal will make it harder to deal with all the other issues that matter to Yorkshire and the country like better wages, decent jobs, a stronger NHS and building more homes. There will be less money to invest, the guarantees of rights at work will be weaker and the whole of government and politics will continue to be consumed by Brexit."

Jared O’Mara Sheffield Hallam Independent Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "The issue of Brexit is one that is fast moving and changing on a daily basis with constituents getting in touch with me to let me know their views. The majority of constituents are asking me to vote against the Prime Minister’s Deal, support the campaign for a People’s Vote and more recently asking that Article 50 be revoked. Unfortunately, after two years of negotiations, I believe the Brexit deal the Prime Minister has agreed with the EU represents a complete failure of her approach.

"The day before MPs were due to vote on her deal, the Prime Minister announced that it would be delayed. I believe this unprecedented decision is a sign of how much opposition there is to the deal. The Prime Minister’s deal, will not protect jobs, workplace rights or environmental standards. It will not ensure frictionless trade for UK businesses. It is also likely to lead to the implementation of a deeply flawed and unsustainable backstop in Northern Ireland. It will leave us with no say over future rules and no certainty for the future – I believe it is the worst of all worlds. On the People’s Vote, with the current chaos of a hard Tory Brexit on the horizon and no consensus in Parliament for a solution, this would appear to be the best way forward."

Melanie Onn MP for Great Grimsby Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

A spokesperson said: “Melanie will be voting against the deal.”

Stephanie Peacock MP for Barnsley East Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "I know it won’t please everyone, but Barnsley and the UK as a whole voted for us to leave, and I firmly believe that decision must be respected. That’s why, for me, the debate is not about whether we leave the European Union, but how, and I’m pushing for a Brexit deal that works for people here in Barnsley. Unfortunately, the deal currently on the table just doesn’t do that and as it stands I will be voting against it."

Andrew Percy MP for Brigg and Goole Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond, but expected to vote for

Rachel Reeves MP for Leeds West Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

She said: "The botched Brexit deal on offer from the Government would leave people worse off and badly weaken our economy. No one voted to become poorer but that’s exactly what would happen if we accept the deal. The Government’s own analysis shows that every person would be £1,100 worse off every year if it goes through.

"The delay to the vote has just further exposed the Government's incompetence and inability to come up with a deal that protects jobs, workers' and consumers' rights and the frictionless borders that are vital for trade. This is a fatally flawed deal that works for no one - whether they voted Leave or Remain - so I cannot support it and will be voting against it."

Naz Shah MP for Bradford West Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond, but expected to vote against

Barry Sheerman MP for Huddersfield Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "It is my solemn duty to my constituents to work unstintingly for their health, welfare and prosperity. Following the 2016 referendum, which I regard as a largely advisory referendum, the Government has attempted to deliver a deal with reasonable benefits. It has failed.

"Reliable independent expertise such as the Bank of England and the Government’s own Treasury analysis, shows there is no deal that will deliver a better future for the UK than staying in the EU."

Paula Sherriff MP for Dewsbury Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

"The vote may have been delayed but little has changed. Theresa May delayed the vote in order to try to improve the chances of success for her Brexit proposal. But having failed to convince Parliament and the public, she’s now failed to convince the European Union to accept any meaningful changes to her Brexit deal. I’ve been clear throughout that any deal needs to support local jobs, protect workers’ rights, food and environmental standards and customs arrangements. The Prime Minister’s deal still fails to do this and I will vote against it. “Neither will I be forced to choose a future that is defined by either May’s pitifully bad deal or a disastrous ‘no deal’.

"The government is now wasting billions of pounds to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit, and is asking businesses to do the same. This despite the government’s own analysis that leaving without an agreement could deliver a 9.3% hit to Britain’s economy over 15 years. It’s an outcome that relies on stockpiling medicines, chaos at our ports and has led to police warnings about public safety - it cannot be a good deal for Britain. That is why I will join my Labour colleagues to work across Parliament to block 'no deal', as soon as Theresa May’s half-baked Brexit deal is voted down."

Angela Smith MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "I will be voting against the deal, as I intended to do on Tuesday December 12. The Withdrawal Agreement itself is a threat to the union. If Northern Ireland finds itself in a backstop situation, then who knows where this will lead? And the political declaration fails to provide a clear steer on where Brexit is going for the long term – it represents effectively yet another delay on providing definitive shape to our future relationship with the EU – it truly is a ‘blindfold Brexit’.

"I take May’s word for it that both the Agreement and the Declaration represent the best she could achieve. They represent what Leave looks like, controversial though they both may be. Consequently, I believe that the ultimate scrutiny and approval of both needs to be in the hands of those who took the initial decision to leave, the people. If Theresa May were to offer a People’s Vote on her deal, I would gladly concur with that. In the absence of this commitment, I will feel obliged to vote against it, on the grounds that I cannot in all conscience vote for something that will make the country, and my constituents, poorer."

Alex Sobel MP for Leeds North West Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "I cannot vote for this blank cheque deal that does not guarantee the protection of jobs and living standards, the environment or the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. No deal would be a disaster, making the people of the UK poorer under every single measure and running the risk of reigniting conflict in Northern Ireland. Theresa May has used the spectre of no deal as a metaphorical gun to the head of MPs who understand its implications but oppose her deal. Her argument is ‘it’s my deal or no deal’, which is simply not true."

Graham Stuart MP for Beverley and Holderness Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: For

A spokesperson said: “Graham will be supporting the deal.”

Julian Sturdy MP for York Outer Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond but expected to vote for

Rishi Sunak MP for Richmond Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond but expected to vote for

Jon Trickett MP for Hemsworth Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond but expected to vote against

Karl Turner MP for Hull EastLabour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

A spokesperson said: “Karl will be voting against Theresa May’s deal as it doesn’t meet the six tests Labour have set out.”

Martin Vickers MP for Cleethorpes Conservative Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Against

He said: "My view hasn’t changed - it remains that I can’t support the Agreement unless amendments to the backstop are brought forward.

Thelma Walker, MP for Colne Valley, Labour, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond but expected to vote against

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley, Conservative, Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Yet to respond but expected to vote for

Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central Labour Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: Unable to vote as deputy speaker