Bitter war of words between Harrogate MP and Lib Dem rival over 'not speaking up in Parliament'

The row, which began in the week MPs returned to Parliament, was triggered by claims by Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, that the town’s sitting MP Andrew Jones had not done enough over the state of local NHS dental services.

Specifically, Mr Gordon said Mr Jones’ had a “damning record” of not speaking up in Parliament about the lack of NHS places in the constituency once in 13 years.

Harrogate’s MP has already hit back, saying he was “saddened to see to “US attack-style campaigning” being brought into the town.

Harrogate Lib Dem spokesperson Tom Gordon, right, said Andrew Jones MP had a “damning record” of not speaking up in Parliament about the lack of NHS places in his constituency. (Picture contributed)

But, having raised his concerns with Daisy Cooper MP, the national Liberal Democrats and Health Spokesperson, earlier this year, Mr Gordon is in no mood to back down on the subject.

"While I do not hold Andrew Jones personally responsible for the dire state of dentistry in England, I do note that he has failed to speak up for constituents in Parliament on this matter even once in the last 13 years,” claimed Mr Gordon.

"This is a damning record.

"I note that even the MP for St Albans has spoken about the dentists in Harrogate district in Parliament more times this year than our own MP has done in 13 years."

In a withering response, Harrogate’s Tory MP said making comments in the House of Commons was not the only way of supporting the town, particularly when it came to NHS dentistry provision.

"There are many ways to raise issues and to get action for constituents,” said Andrew Jones MP.

"In 2017 there were concerns that NHS dentistry was falling short of our local expectations and I lobbied NHS England for more services.

"I also met them in the House of Commons to discuss the issue face-to-face.

"They increased the number of available appointments to help meet the demand.

"To pretend that I have not raised NHS dentistry as an MP is simply false.

"I am saddened to see this US attack-style campaigning being brought to our area.

"I understand politics and know that Tom Gordon is desperate to be an MP having stood for Parliament elsewhere twice before following time as a councillor in Newcastle and then in Wakefield.

"But people's health should not be a political football.

"It is too important for that."

In turn, Mr Gordon said Mr Jones’s efforts were simply ineffective and insufficient.

“It should not be the role of the Member of Parliament or his staff to try and secure dental care for individuals,” he said

"The system is broken, the NHS dental contact is not fit for purpose

"It is the role of those in Parliament to seek to fix this.”

Mr Gordon has now written to Mr Jones outlining the results of a Lib Dem Dental Enquiry survey and urging Harrogate’s MP to do more.

“I urge Mr Jones to join our calls for a Government Minister to visit Harrogate District, to speak with dentists and with patients and to get a grip on this issue,” said Mr Gordon.

But the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP says he is taking practical steps to help his constituents.

"This autumn I will be taking the temperature of our local NHS again with a new NHS inquiry,” said Mr Jones.

"A new board now oversees local dentistry, the integrated Care Board, and I am meeting them in just a few days time to raise the issue of local services once again.