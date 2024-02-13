Big moment for Harrogate group that does so much for older people as PM opens its new centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Mr Sunak opened Harrogate Neighbours’ new Day Care Centre yesterday, its CEO Sue Cawthray said: “Supporting vulnerable and older people is at the heart of everything we do at Harrogate Neighbours.

“Welcoming the Prime Minister was a great opportunity to showcase the vital services we provide for older people in the community to support an aging population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look forward to opening our doors, creating fun and enjoyment and tackling social isolation together.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones with Harrogate Neighbours staff in Starbeck. (Picture contributed)

The Prime Minister praised the work of Harrogate Neighbours, saying: “It was a pleasure to meet the clients and dedicated staff at Harrogate Neighbours to celebrate the opening of their new Day Care Centre.

“The difference that the staff make to people’s lives is truly inspiring and I know that the Day Care Centre will go even further to help combat loneliness within vulnerable communities.”

The award-winning, not-for-profit care provider’s decision to create the new facility at The Cuttings in Starbeck followed a visit from Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings of the Chief Medical Officer’s report, Health in an Ageing Society, highlighted the need to open a dedicated day care centre which would support those living independently, but who would benefit from a safe place to socialise.

The group’s first-ever Day Care Centre will be run by staff at Greenfield Court Care and will provide a safe space for older people to enjoy a range of interactive activities and socialise with like-minded adults.

During his visit alongside Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, the Prime Minister was given an overview of the new facility, which includes themed activities, arts and crafts, classic puzzles and games, snooker, gardening, film screenings and access to local amenities in the community via a dedicated travel service.

Clients who attend the centre in future will also enjoy a freshly-prepared main meal and light tea to take home.