Bid for Ripon City Council by-election rejected due to error in collection of signatures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There won’t be a by-election for the vacant position on Ripon City Council due to an error in collecting the required signatures to trigger one.

The parish council advertised a vacancy following the resignation of councillor Eamon Parkin earlier this summer.

Ripon resident Helen Mason came forward to propose a by-election, with the rules stating she needs the signatures of ten people on the electoral roll in Ripon Ure Bank for it to be triggered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She submitted the paperwork to North Yorkshire Council, which oversees parish council by-elections, in early June but was surprised to read public comments from council leader Andrew Williams that said nobody came forward and a person would be co-opted onto the council instead.

There won’t be a by-election for the vacant position on Ripon City Council due to an error in collecting the required signatures to trigger one

It then emerged that one of the ten signatures was from a resident not registered in the Ure Bank ward, meaning Ms Mason’s request was rejected.

During an email exchange with the council’s senior legal officer Barry Khan, Ms Mason criticised the council for not informing her of the error before the deadline.

Ms Mason said: “If you had informed me in early June when North Yorkshire Council received my form that one of the residents was not on the electoral roll, then I could easily have found ten more residents to sign another form and I would have asked all ten if they were on the electoral roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the total lack of communication from North Yorkshire Council means that I did not know that one of the ten signatures wasn’t valid.

"Please advise me as to how to rectify this matter as a lot of local residents want a by-election.”

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Khan said it was “not the role” of the council to request additional electors if an error had been made.

Mr Khan said: “We received signatures from only nine registered electors within the Ure Bank ward and the minimum needed to call a by-election is ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of those submitted to us was not a registered elector within the ward.

“It is the responsibility of those calling for an election to ensure they have the correct number of valid signatures.

“Ripon City Council was informed that insufficient requests were received to trigger a by-election after the deadline, and they can therefore fill the vacant seat by co-option.

"It is not the role of the proper officer, who is responsible for overseeing requests for elections, to request additional electors prior to the deadline for calling a by-election.”