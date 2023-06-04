Bid for power: The first candidate striving to be elected North Yorkshire's first-ever mayor has emerged

Former police officer and Pateley Bridge businessman Keith Tordoff MBE has been selected by the Yorkshire Party afterpreviously standing as an independent candidate in both 2021 North Yorkshire Police Fire Crime Commissioner (PFCC) elections, finishing in third place.

The Yorkshire Party says it is aiming for a major breakthrough by winning the mayoral election next year, fielding a heavyweight candidate in the type of election where it says the personality and ability of the person standing has proven decisive in the past.

Keith Tordoff MBE is the first candidate for the mayoral contest to have been declared by any of the political parties.

The Yorkshire Party has selected Pateley Bridge businessman and former police officer Keith Tordoff MBE (pictured) as its candidate for the York and North Yorkshire mayoral election 2024.

He finished third in both 2021 Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections in North Yorkshire, behind the Conservatives and Labour but ahead of the Lib Dems, increasing his share of the vote from 14.8% to 17.2%.

Mr Tordoff points to his “strong record of involvement” in the voluntary sector, serving as Chair of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade and Chair of the Pateley Bridge Britain in Bloom Group, winning national awards with both.

He is a Patron of Dementia Forward a registered charity based in North Yorkshire and was fundraiser of the year in the North for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mr Tordoff was awarded the MBE in 2018 for services to business and the community.

He says his priorities, as mayor, would be:

To make North Yorkshire an economic powerhouse: a place where businesses can thrive, and residents can find meaningful employment both in rural communities and in its cities.

Improving transport links and connectivity, especially for rural communities.

Making North Yorkshire a safer place to live, work and visit.

To make North Yorkshire a world leader in sustainability, while protecting and advancing its agricultural and fishing heritage.

The Yorkshire Party was founded in 2014 to campaign for a devolved Yorkshire Parliament within the United Kingdom, with powers over education, environment, transportation and housing.

Commenting on his selection by the Yorkshire Party, Mr Tordoff said “North Yorkshire deserves a strong, independent champion – someone who understands the county’s needs and aspirations, and has the background and wealth of experience to deliver on addressing them.

"I will identify problems through listening to the people and turn things around, where needed, with a practical no nonsense business-like approach, driven by my passion and love for the county."

Yorkshire Party co-leader, Dr Bob Buxton, said “Keith is the clear alternative to the Tories in North Yorkshire.

"His experience, skills and passion make him ideally equipped to take on the complex challenges that come with being the first Mayor of North Yorkshire.