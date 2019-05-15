Application to build a house in pub car park rejected

Plans to build a home in the car park of a village pub have been quashed.

Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee on Tuesday rejected an application to approve the three-bedroom, two-storey home in the car park of the Galphay Inn.

It came after councillors heard concerns from community members that the loss of parking spaces at the pub would impact the entire village, as well as fears that traffic would be reversing out of the proposed home blindly into traffic on an unlit street.

New plan for home in village pub's car park

While council's report show that the current unmarked car park could accommodate up to nine vehicles (which would change to six for patrons, three for employees and two for house occupants if the proposal went ahead), community members claimed up to 16 vehicles could fit on the land.

Clerk of Azerley Parish Council, David Taylor, told councillors that there would be no social housing benefits if the house was used for holiday accommodation.

Another resident of the village spoke on the proposal, saying the inn was "not just a pub," but a "community hub".

402-home plan at Knaresborough deferred over education concerns

He said vehicles travelling around the blind bend near the car park made it a "dangerous pinch point" for traffic exiting the park.

An agent speaking on behalf of applicant Silver River Properties Ltd said the proposal would limit car park losses by developing land that is currently unused near the rear of the car park.

While North Yorkshire County Council highways officers had green lit the development, councillors had their reservations.

Coun Zoe Metcalfe said the site was too small for a three-bedroom dwelling, while Coun Pat Marsh said she had "huge concerns" about traffic navigating the blind bend around the pub.

“I can't support something that might add to a dangerous situation," Coun Marsh said.

Ward member Coun Margaret Atkinson agreed, saying: “As we know there's no lights at that corner, there's a danger backing out, I can't support it”.

However Coun Nigel Simms and Bernard Bateman both disagreed with the proposed reasons for rejection, with Coun Bateman saying: "I honestly can't see any reason for turning it down".

It led to a tight vote, with chair John Mann using his casting vote to eventually push through a motion rejecting the proposal.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter