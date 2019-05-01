Application for outdoor seating at Major Tom's Social rejected

An application for a new outdoor seating area outside of a Harrogate bar has been rejected by Harrogate Borough Council.

The plan to install five tables and seating for 20 people on the footpath outside of Major Tom's Social was turned down by the authority in late April.

In their notice of decision on the proposal, the council stated the plan was rejected for multiple reasons, including a lack of information surrounding potential impacts on crime and anti-social behaviour, and concerns over the visual impact on the street.

"Insufficient information has been provided to address the proposals impact on crime and anti-social behaviour, and it therefore cannot be fully assessed," the notice states.

"The proposal, by virtue of its form, scale and appearance and siting would be visually harmful to the character and appearance of the host building and conservation area.

"The proposal would obstruct the neighbouring cellar window and be detrimental to residential amenity."

The notice also referenced concerns over the outdoor area being used during "unsociable hours".

"The hours of use of the tables and chairs cannot be controlled by condition, and it is likely they would be used at unsociable hours," the notice said.

The application submitted to the council in February stated: "We are looking at organising some outdoor seating outside our building for our customers to eat and drink outside".

The premises operates as two separate businesses, with retro store Space Vintage downstairs and Major Tom's Social on the first floor.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter