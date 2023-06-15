Angry Harrogate Lib Dem candidate blasts Boris Johnson and puts pressure on town's MP

After a Conservative-dominated committee today concluded the former Prime Minister had committed "repeated" and "serious" contempts of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his denials over the Partygate scandal, there is speculation over what happens next in Parliament.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has already confirmed he will be voting to accept the report by the Privileges Committee in full, which includes the unprecedented recommendation that Boris Johnson should be suspended as an MP for 90 days, had he not resigned already.

But there is speculation that Tory whips may break with precedent and have an unamendable motion of the whole House of Commons that simply “takes note” of the Privileges Committee’s damning report rather than following precedent by approving it.

Angry Liberal Democrat candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, today called for Andrew Jones to vote for a full censure motion in Parliament next week over Boris Johnson’s behaviour.

Mr Gordon said: “This report is completely unprecedented.

"Never before has a former British Prime Minister been found to have lied to Parliament and treated the public with such contempt.

“Andrew Jones needs to confirm he will vote to censure Boris Johnson.

"Anything less would be an insult to bereaved families in Harrogate and Knaresborough who grieved alone while Boris Johnson lied and partied.

“The Conservative Party is now in a full-blown civil war, while people struggle to afford to pay their mortgage or get a GP appointment.

"It’s time that Conservative MPs stopped fighting among themselves and focused on tackling the problems facing the country, from the NHS crisis to the cost of living.”

The Privileges Committee found Mr Johnson did more than simply mislead Parliament.

He further undermined the democratic processes of the House of Commons by being "complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee."