Ambitious Flaxby Green Park which will create 3000 jobs near Harrogate moves ahead

Work to create a business park which could provide up to 3000 jobs have taken another step forward, with Harrogate Borough Council signing off on risk assessments at the site.

Plans for Flaxby Business Park, which will be built on a former paintball shooting range south west of the junction of the A59 and A1 motorway, have reached the next step, after the council approved a risk assessment the developer undertook regarding a nearby level crossing.

Network Rail, Harrogate Bridleways and North Yorkshire's public footpaths officer were all consulted during this stage to make sure the development wouldn't negatively impact them.

An application to start the first stage of work on the park was green-lit by Harrogate planning committee councillors in April this year, with the project hailed at the time as a "UK-first" for its sustainable design.

Councillors at the time praised the project for reusing land which had been left damaged by its former use as a paintball range, however Coun Pat Marsh expressed at the time that she hoped the project would actually go ahead.

The work will see the lightly-wooded site transformed into a bustling park which will include space for smaller, start-up businesses as well as larger established firms, in a development "threaded" between existing trees.

The first stage of work includes construction of 20 eco-lodges, as well as a central hub building, which will house a reception, security office, cafe, kitchen and meeting rooms.

An outline application had previously been accepted for the business park in 2017.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter