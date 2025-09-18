All North Yorkshire households now able to recycle plastic tubs, tinfoil and drinks cartons

Cllr Richard Foster with North Yorkshire resident, Alexis Flint, demonstrating what can be recycled.

Recycling has become easier and more accessible for residents across North Yorkshire as part of a major step forward in unifying the kerbside collection service.

The changes made by North Yorkshire Council have resulted in households being able to recycle the same items at the kerbside, regardless of where they live.

This means that food and drink cartons, plastic pots, tubs, trays and aluminium foil are now accepted everywhere in the mixed recycling bins, boxes or bags, depending on a household’s collection system.

As part of Recycle Week, which runs from September 22 to 26, residents are being reminded of what they can and cannot recycle.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Richard Foster, said: “The changes demonstrate our commitment to making recycling easier and more accessible for everyone.

“Adding cartons, plastic pots, tubs, trays and foil to the list of accepted materials at the kerbside is a big step forward in reducing waste and improving sustainability across the county.

“We are reminding residents to rinse items and do not put them in a plastic bag, and check our website to see what is and isn’t accepted.”

The former Ryedale and Selby district council areas are the last to include food and drink cartons, plastic, pots, tubs, trays and aluminium foil at the kerbside.

To find out what goes in which container and what not to recycle, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/in-your-bin

For more information about Recycle Week, visit www.recyclenow.com/recycle-week